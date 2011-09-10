Northwest road show does in Dodge City

DODGE CITY — The Northwest huddle following the Grizzlies' 14-7 victory Friday night over Dodge City was emotionally charged. There was coach Weston Schartz enjoying his 150th career victory, raising the team's defensive symbol, a hammer, in celebration.

Then there was junior Dakota Dilsaver joining Schartz in the middle of the huddle, and hugging his coach tightly. And senior Brandon Palecki telling his coach, with a quaver in his voice, that he had "never been so happy in my life to win a game."

Schartz's emotion didn't dissipate in the moments afterward as he greeted fans outside the locker room, where he proclaimed this the "best performance of any team I've ever had. Ever."

Well, it was one of the best, anyway, he conceded.

Northwest's defense was the star of the game as it did indeed put the hammer down on a Dodge City offense that scored 69 points in its opener and had a 300-yard rushing performance from Parker Davis.

"Our defense won the game," Schartz said. "(Defensive coaches) Jonathan Thompson and Tommy Beason, I've given them the defense and they ran with it. They're ex-(head) coaches, and they're good."

Stopping Dodge City, Class 6A's fifth-ranked team, wasn't an easy proposition. Davis is a physical, quick back, while quarterback Taylor Murphy runs a fast-paced offense, mixing the run and pass.

"We changed our defense, in a 4-3," Schartz said. "We worked on the screen all week. If you can take away the screen, you can beat them. If you don't take away the screen, they'll beat you."

Dodge City coach Dave Foster added: "We knew Northwest was physical up front and had tremendous speed. I felt we did a poor job as a coaching staff at finding some things offensively."

The game's biggest play came with 3:33 to go. Dodge City had converted a fourth-and-7 — the Demons' second straight fourth-down conversion — with a 10-yard pass to Jordan Doan.

But Northwest's defense converged on Doan and hit him hard, forcing a fumble.

"He came across the middle, and he could have broken it for a long one," senior Cory Cuda said. "We needed a play, and we made it."

Dodge City's only score came after the Demons blocked a Northwest punt and took over at the Northwest 41. Seven plays later, Davis scored on a 13-yard run for the 7-7 tie with 58 seconds remaining in the first half.

Northwest's offense looked disjointed at times. The Grizzlies often earned several first downs, only to have the offense stall and be forced to punt.

After the Grizzlies forced Dodge City to punt for the eighth time, Northwest took over at the Dodge 45 with 8:39 remaining. Seven plays later, Skyler Krehbiel scored his second touchdown, a one-yard run with 5:28 remaining.

Krehbiel finished with a game-high 130 rushing yards on 30 carries.

Northwest (2-0) 0 7 0 7 — 14 Dodge City (1-1) 0 7 0 0 — 7

NW—Krehbiel 20 run (Mills kick)

DC—Davis 13 run (Burkhart kick)

NW—Krehbiel 1 run (Mills kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Northwest, Krehbiel 30-130, Wiedemann 12-67, Thompson 13-28, A. Wallace 3-7, C. Wallace 3-1. Dodge City, Murphy 15-49, Davis 8-23, Doan 1-(-1).

Passing—Northwest, Wiedemann 7-12-43-0. Dodge City, Murphy 9-24-99-0, Duckett 1-1-14-0.

Receiving—Northwest, C. Wallace 5-27, Krehbiel 1-17, Simpson 1-1. Dodge City, Hallman 3-61, Duckett 2-19, Doan 2-14, Murphy 1-14, Bradshaw 2-5.