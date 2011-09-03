Andover Central slips by Goddard

GODDARD — The Goddard Lions put up a gritty effort against visiting Andover Central, but the Jaguars managed to pull out a 23-18 victory in the final minute when seniors Colton Koenigs and Matt Clements teamed up for a 25-yard touchdown pass.

Goddard pulled to within 16-15 at the half and edged ahead on Matt Crawford’s 30-yard field goal with 7:44 left. Things looked even better for the Lions when Ashton Briggs intercepted Koenigs at the Goddard 35 with 1:56 to play. But the Lions failed to get a first down, and a shanked punt gave Andover Central the ball at the Goddard 38.

Koenigs quickly went to work, hitting Miquel Paschal for 13 yards and a first down to the Lions’ 25. After a timeout, Koenigs found Clements in the right corner of the end zone for the winning score.

“I was watching the ball, and it just hung in the air forever,” Koenigs said. “I just saw it go into his hands, and emotion overtook me at that point.”

But what was Clements thinking as the pass headed toward him?

“I saw it coming toward me, and I saw the guy behind me, and I just thought, ‘Please, God, let me catch it,’ ” he said. “I told Coach (Tom) Audley during the timeout, ‘Just give me a shot, and I’ll catch it.’ ”

Audley said that making a switch was a key to the play.

“It wasn’t pretty, but we found a way to win,” he said. “We kind of put it on our defense, but we certainly tightened as we got closer to the end zone. Even though they kicked the field goal, that put us in a lot better position, and then we got a stop and our kids took advantage.

“ 'Coach' Clements drew up the play, and we had an experienced player and gave him the chance. He thought he could get up over those guys, and we just gave him the chance.”

What began as an offensive battle drew decidedly tighter in the second half, with a scoreless third quarter.

Goddard scored first, on a 24-yard screen pass from James Watkins to Joe Scudder, who shook off two tacklers and sprinted into the end zone on the game’s opening drive, going 68 yards in 12 plays.

But Andover Central came right back in less than two minutes, covering 62 yards in five plays, scoring on a 12-yard pass from Koenigs to Taylor Lock.

The Jaguars took a 9-7 lead with 2:32 left in the first quarter when the snap got past the punter and rolled out of the end zone.

Alex Bontz carried the ball 12 times for the Jaguars in the first half, but Goddard held him to nine yards on six carries after halftime. Bontz scored Andover Central’s second touchdown on a 4-yard run and a 16-7 lead with 8:17 to go before halftime.

But the Lions managed to pull to within a point at the half on a 23-yard pass from Watkins to Jacob Richardson. Watkins hit Scudder for the two-point conversion.

The Lions’ final score came capped a nine-play drive covering 69 yards that was helped by three of eight Andover Central penalties, all in the second half.

“I thought our kids held their head pretty good,” Audley said. “Colton called that on his own, and it was pretty good. We had a good matchup, and the kid saw that.”

Andover Central 9 7 0 7 — 23

Goddard 7 8 0 3 — 18

G—Scudder 24 pass from Watkins (Matt Crawford kick)

AC—Lock 12 pass from Koenigs (Holinde kick)

AC—Safety, snap rolled out of end zone

AC—Bontz 4 run (Holinde kick)

G—Richardson 23 pass from Watkins (Scudder pass from Watkins)

G—Crawford 30 FG

AC—Clements 25 pass from Koenigs (Holinde kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Andover Central, Bontz 18-58, Koenigs 8-7, Brown 4-14, Solomon 1-3, Krugh 1-8. Goddard, Scudder 15-78, Betts 7-46, White 10-27, Watkins 4-(minus 5).

Passing—Andover Central, Koenigs 8-12-1-119. Goddard, Watkins 18-26-0-152.

Receiving—Andover Central, Solomon 1-27, Lock 2-30, Brown 1-13, Clements 3-36, Paschal 1-13. Goddard, Scudder 3-41, Welch 4-29, White 4-24, Jacob Richardson 1-23, Douglas 3-15, Kuhn 1-11, Betts 1-8, Bebermeyer 1-1.