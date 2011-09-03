Blue Aces' air game too much for Wichita North

The connection between quarterback Desmond McGee and receiver DeAnte Brandon proved big for East High on Friday night.

Brandon reeled in five catches for 121 yards and a touchdown as the Blue Aces beat North 28-14 victory at Carpenter Stadium.

Coach Brian Byers wanted to be able to have a fast start but didn’t quite get what he was looking for.

The East defense was able to force a fumble on North’s first possession following the opening three and out.

“I felt like we could convert quickly out of the gate,” Byers said. “It was disappointing not being able to convert a first down on our first drive, but give our defense credit on forcing the fumble.”

East responded quickly, scoring on a four-play drive capped off by an eight-yard touchdown pass from McGee to Brandon with 9:27 to go in the first quarter.

“Our defense came up big for us right away,” Brandon said. “To get the early momentum was huge for us.”

The East defense was strong from the start, holding North to 52 rushing yards on 15 attempts in the first half.

A 21-0 lead looked fairly likely for the Blue Aces headed into halftime, but a botched snap attempt allowed North to answer with less than a minute to go.

Quarterback Danny Jones hit Brett Schueller to cut it to a two-touchdown lead heading into the locker room.

“I thought we’d be able to carry momentum from that score into the second half,” North coach Kelly Sayahnejad said. “We had our opportunities but couldn’t convert on quite a few pass attempts throughout the rest of the game.”

With a two-touchdown lead heading into the fourth quarter, Byers left it up to his ground game to finish it off.

East added a four-yard touchdown from Frank Hatchett with 6:46 to go.

The Blue Aces held North to three pass completions in 11 attempts in the fourth quarter, allowing them to finish off the game strong.

“Our defense played their hearts out tonight,” Byers said. “They kept us in the driver’s seat and picked up big plays when we needed them most.”

Wichita East 14 7 0 7 — 28

Wichita North 0 7 0 7 — 14

E—McGee 8 pass from McGee (Gates kick)

E—Thomas 5 run (Gates kick)

E—Bruce 1 run (Gates kick)

N—Schueller 15 pass from Jones (Kelley kick)

E—Hatchett 4 run (Gates kick)

N—Gonzalez 13 pass from Jones (Kelley kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—North, Jones 8-18, Smith 7-7, Williams 5-5, Franklin 4-20. East, Bruce 4-5, McGee 9-28, Hatchett 8-59, Thomas 4 -1, Winfield 1-17.

Passing—North, Jones 12-26-75-2-0. East, McGee 11-14-203-1-0.

Receiving—East, Brandon 8-162, Normore 1-36, Gates 2-5. North, Hayes 2-7, Gonzalez 4-24, Schueller 4-30, Muci 1-8, Williams 1-8.