Heights runs over Carroll in season-opening win

Heights might have a few less recognizable names coming out of its backfield, but the Falcons picked up Friday night right where they left off in 2010.

The Falcons, the defending Class 6A champions, racked up 512 rushing yards in a 45-14 victory at Bishop Carroll to open the season.

The Heights running game last season was led by Top 11 back Dreamius Smith and All-Metro back Daniel Deshazer.

But senior quarterback Matt Reed knew the Heights backfield would be just fine this season.

“This isn’t a one-person team,” said Reed, whose team is ranked No. 1 overall. “Everybody puts in and we get the win.”

And that’s just what happened against Carroll. Reed ran the offense to perfection, changing plays based on the defense or, as coach Rick Wheeler said, Reed fixed the plays called by Wheeler.

Reed had 231 rushing yards on 22 carries, along with the game’s first two touchdowns.

“Matt’s Matt, and Matt did a wonderful job,” Wheeler said. “He got us in a lot of plays we didn’t call.”

Carroll coach Alan Schuckman acknowledged the difficulty of stopping Heights’ offense, while praising Reed after the game.

“Oh yeah, they’re fast,” Schuckman said. “It’s a tough scheme and you take away one thing.æ.æ.æ. I’ll be honest with you. The difference is No. 7 (Reed). He’s a difference maker, and it definitely showed tonight.”

But Reed had plenty of help.

Marquel Moore had 154 rushing yards on 20 carries and three touchdowns, while Kenneth Iheme had nine carries for 103 yards and a 31-yard touchdown reception.

“We all have different styles,” Moore said. “I’m more the truck-you guy. Kenneth’s more the run-past-you and Matt’s more the juke.”

Three plays in, Moore went around the right end so quickly, blowing past the defense for a 29-yard gain. Two plays later, Reed scored.

On Heights’ second possession, an 83-yard touchdown run by Reed was called back because of a flag. On that same possession, Iheme’s 39-yard scoring run was called back for the same reason.

“We kind of shot ourselves in the foot a little bit,” Wheeler said. “Penalties just ate us up. We can’t do that in big games.”

After forcing a Carroll punt on the Eagles’ second series, Heights scored on the second play, a 75-yard run by Reed for the 14-0 lead with 2:31 to go in the first quarter.

Reed, Moore and Iheme were quick to heap compliments on the offensive line.

“The linemen, the backs, they were blocking real good and that opened a lot of holes for me, and I saw the green grass and went,” Iheme said.

Carroll’s offense had flashes of brilliance. Quarterback Zeke Palmer was 18-of-35 passing for 216 yards, including a passing and a running touchdown.

Palmer’s 20-yard pass to Scott Linnebur early in the second quarter got Carroll within 14-7 of Heights.

Heights responded with two more touchdowns over a five-minute span.

And Heights also intercepted Palmer three times.

“I like our squad,” said Schuckman, whose team is ranked 10th overall. “We’re going to be all right. We were in the same situation last year, and we played for the (5A) state championship.”

Heights (1-0) 14 14 7 10 — 45

Bishop Carroll (0-1) 0 7 7 0 — 14

H—Reed 6 run (Hoyer kick)

H—Reed 75 run (Hoyer kick)

BC—S. Linnebur 20 pass from Palmer (Bailey kick)

H—Moore 30 run (Hoyer kick)

H—Iheme 31 pass from Reed (Hoyer kick)

BC—Palmer 1 run (Bailey kick)

H—Moore 10 run (Hoyer kick)

H—Moore 5 run (Hoyer kick)

H—Hoyer 27 FG

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Heights, Reed 22-231, Moore 20-154, Iheme 9-103, Wilcoxson 5-16, King 1-5, Byrd 1-3. Carroll, Palmer 16-58, Hernandez 10-19, J. Linnebur 5-16, Harvey 1-(-2).

Passing—Heights, Reed 2-6-47-0. Carroll, Palmer 18-35-216-3.

Receiving—Heights, Iheme 2-47. Carroll, Harvey 9-99, S. Linnebur 4-50, Denning 2-40, Blanchat 1-17, Hernandez 1-6, J. Linnebur 1-4.