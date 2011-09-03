Lohrentz, Buhler stop Rose Hill

ROSE HILL — Buhler senior JP Lohrentz's relationship with the football is a curious one.

The ball seems to be magnetically attracted to him. Last season he finished with 11 interceptions.

That wasn't a fluke. His first touch in Friday night's opener was an interception; the second went for a 50-yard touchdown reception in Buhler's 18-10 win over the Rockets.

But the affinity remains an enigma to Lohrentz.

"To be perfectly honest with you, I still don't know how it happens," Lohrentz said. "The ball just comes toward me and I do my best to catch it."

In a game where big plays were rare, Lohrentz was the difference — at least early — for Buhler.

Once the game found its pace, it became a duel between the two teams' running games. Buhler often went to Tanner Fisher, while the Rockets featured a committee in the backfield.

Buhler was just a bit more explosive, as Fisher finished with 148 yards on 20 carries. His first of two touchdowns gave Buhler a 12-7 halftime lead. Rose Hill mustered 130 yards on 40 carries.

But Fisher fumbled on the first play in the third quarter and gave the Rockets the ball in Buhler territory with the opportunity to take the lead. Four plays later, a Derrick Decker pass fell incomplete and the momentum vanished.

"We had a great chance to close the gap there," Rose Hill coach Greg Slade said. "I don't think our kids got deflated, but that was tough."

Given a second chance, Fisher looked rejuvenated carrying the ball. The following drive was capped by Fisher, who bounced a run out left and scored from 15 yards out for an 18-7 lead in the third quarter.

Rose Hill responded with a 37-yard field goal from Tyler Knight to pull within a score, but the only fourth-quarter drive for the Rockets spiraled out of control due to two penalties and a botched snap.

"Hopefully that was just it being the first game stuff there," Decker said. "We have to clean that up."

When Buhler took over, it never put the ball in the air. Seven runs later, Buhler and Fisher were celebrating their first win.

"Tanner is a perfectionist," Buhler coach Steve Warner said. "That fumble really hurt him. When we went back out there, he wanted the ball in his hands again."

If not for Lohrentz and his defense, Fisher realized he may not have been as fortunate.

"They got the momentum on our side," Fisher said. "I didn't step up. I let my team down. I'm just fortunate I have those guys behind me."

Buhler (1-0) 6 6 6 0 — 18 Rose Hill (0-1) 0 7 3 0 — 10

B—Lohrentz 50 pass from Shantz (Berblinger run failed)

RH—Pearson 27 run (Knight kick)

B—Fisher 53 run (Shantz run failed)

B—Fisher 15 run (Shantz pass failed)

RH—Knight 37 field goal

Individual statistics

Rushing—Buhler, Fisher 20-148, Garcia 4-28, Allen 1-8, Ridder 1-6, Shantz 8-(-2). Rose Hill, Pearson 15-46, Dockers 7-35, Decker 12-31, Lewis 5-11, Knight 1-7.

Passing—Buhler, Shantz 4-6-90-1-0. Rose Hill, Decker 5-12-45-0-1, Slader 1-1-18-0-0.

Receiving—Buhler, Lohrentz 1-50, Likes 2-23, Berblinger 1-15, Fisher 1-14. Rose Hill, Dockers 2-26, Braddy 1-17, Anderson 1-16, Lewis 1-3, Knight 1-1.