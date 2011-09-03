Krehbiel, Northwest roll by Kapaun

Since transferring to Northwest after an All-City football season at Kapaun Mount Carmel last season, Skyler Krehbiel hasn't complained about the depth in the Grizzlies' backfield that forces him to share time at running back.

After Northwest beat Krehbiel's old team 28-6 at Cessna Stadium on Friday, Krehbiel has even less about which to complain.

The adjustment period for Krehbiel with a new set of teammates is clearly over. He stood up in front of them after Friday's game and told them he would continue to sacrifice carries and whatever else he could sacrifice.

"When I first came in here, I saw a lot of talent," Krehbiel said. "I realized that if I just play my role, we can go a long way. I'm not here to bicker or anything, I'm just here to win."

Krehbiel was a big part of Northwest's running game, rushing for 95 yards on a team-high 17 carries.

Before Krehbiel or any of the other Grizzlies running backs became involved, Northwest already had the lead. Zach Franklin took the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, carrying out a plan he had mapped out in his mind.

"That was my mindset," Franklin said. "They had to kick off to us first, so I just wanted to set a tone for the game. I think I did that. I just saw the hole and ran to it."

That play helped Northwest sustain energy during most of the first half. The Grizzlies forced Kapaun to punt on its first three possessions, then intercepted Nathan Degenhardt on the Crusaders' fourth series.

Northwest turned the turnover into seven points, as quarterback Jordan Wiedemann converted a one-yard touchdown on fourth down.

The drive put the Grizzlies ahead 14-0 and featured several key plays from Krehbiel and tailback Deron Thompson. The best was yet to come for Thompson, though; he scored on an 89-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

The Grizzlies also got a 52-yard touchdown run from Chris Hughes and totaled 294 rushing yards.

"We're about seven deep in the backfield," Krehbiel said. "We feel pretty strong about our running game."

The Grizzlies' defense stood out, keeping Kapaun below 200 total yards and off the scoreboard until the fourth quarter.

Krehbiel said he has fondness for old teammates that still play at Kapaun, but that he's satisfied with his new spot.

"It's all just sweet, man," Krehbiel said. "I was talking to those guys between plays, patting them on the back. They're still my boys at the end of the day. I've made a lot of new friends but I've still got a lot of old ones."