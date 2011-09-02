Football goes full speed into fall

So much went into this day.

So much work. So many early mornings. So many late nights.

And at the point where the dreams of summer become the reality of fall, so much of it will be forgotten.

After today, you're either 1-0 or you're not.

"You get a different feeling when you start the week, you don't feel like it's just another game... you feel like it can set the tone for your whole year," Rose Hill football coach Greg Slade said. "It's game week. Knowing you've got a game on Friday changes everybody a little bit."

The Rockets open their season today against Buhler in a battle between two of the top teams in Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division III. It's one of several marquee Wichita-area matchups to open the year.

Perennial City League contenders Heights and Bishop Carroll open at Carroll, Northwest faces Kapaun Mount Carmel at Cessna Stadium and Andover Central travels to Goddard with both teams trying to get an early foothold in the AV-CTL Division II race.

"You see a little more energy knowing everything is for real this week," Andover Central coach Tom Audley said. "Even with all the work that we've done in the summer, we become much more focused and centered on the specific things that need to be done this week.

"In our case, we graduated a big class of seniors and we've got a lot more first-year starters than a year ago and we need our returners to clue them in on what to expect. I've been through it a lot, but to a lot of these guys this is a new experience... it's an exciting time."

Heights coach Rick Wheeler, coming off his first Class 6A title last season and entering his 13th year leading the Falcons, has seen the approach to the first game of the season change over the last two decades.

"Today's high school football player is a little different," Wheeler said. "In the past, the interaction you had with the kids in the summer was minimal, mainly you saw them in the weight room and during your team camp and that was it."

The Falcons started working out in early June while playing 7-on-7 and going to team camps throughout the whole summer, as is the norm for most teams nowadays.

Wheeler had his team takes several weeks off at the end of July and early August before camp started, but other than that it's been full-tilt since school ended in the spring.

"With everything we do, it's reasonable to think that it allows (the players) to become much more prepared," Wheeler said. "This first Friday night is part of a much larger process to the point where I think it makes the hype a little less important.

"But you do feel something different when game week rolls around, and I think that's all part of it ... that feeling resonates through the whole program."