South tops West in opening football game

Not the most fleet of foot naturally, South football coach Cory Brack was weighted down by a soaking-wet shirt as he ran toward the Titans' huddle after their 30-13 season-opening win over West on Thursday.

Brack got the Gatorade shower and wasn't complaining, telling his team, "I could win every one."

Undefeated and featuring the City League rushing leader aren't familiar tags to South. So if their celebration after just a week seems somewhat excessive, you probably can't appreciate the letdown of last season, when the Titans failed to live up to rare high expectations.

"(This) means the old South High is gone," said South senior running back Roque Villarreal, who rushed for 166 yards and a touchdown. "The old South High would have folded after the first touchdown they scored. It really means a lot that we can use that as motivation to go back out there and score."

Villarreal, who suffered through last year's one-win campaign, might be able to hold onto the league rushing lead beyond the first week if he repeats his impressive first half.

Busting through an improved offensive line, Villarreal's first carry was for 20 yards. He had three more rushes for at least 10 before sprinting down the sideline for a 39-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Villarreal's touchdown came on the first play of South's first second-quarter series and about five minutes after West took a 7-0 lead on a touchdown catch by Jordan Robinson.

The Titans scored twice in that span, as Wayne Brooks recovered a fumble in the end zone late in the first quarter. The touchdowns re-energized South, which appeared deflated after West grabbed the early lead.

"That says a lot to the kids and the leaders that we have that they were saying, 'We've got to do this and we can't fold,' " Brack said.

South wasn't without mistakes, fumbling two punt snaps and missing on several fourth-down plays. But its defense recovered two fumbles and had an interception and kept West running back Arnez Jones mostly quiet until the fourth quarter.

The Titans may have the athleticism to offset some miscues. Villarreal has breakaway speed, which he showed with by taking a kickoff return to the end zone before it was called back on a penalty, and South has a prototype wide receiver in 6-foot-5 Jeremy Wilson. He caught two passes for 39 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown in the second half.

"We have a lot of athletes that we can utilize," Brack said. "We just have to do a better job of game-planning and seeing what they're capable of. Tonight was a good example of that."

South (1-0) 8 14 8 0 — 30 West (0-1) 7 0 6 0 — 13

W—Robinson 21 pass from Brown (Daignault kick)

S—Brooks fumble recovery in end zone (Villarreal run)

S—Villarreal 39 run (Webber kick)

S—Webber 5 run (Webber kick)

W—Jones 2 run (Jones run)

S—Wilson 28 pass from McCulloch (Wilson pass from McCulloch))

Individual statistics

Rushing—South, Villarreal 21-166, Webber 6-27, Elliott 1-13, Taylor 2-12, Gilkey 1-12, Cato 4-6, Martin 1-4, Adams 2-1, Marsh 1-1, Team 1-(-17), McCulloch 2-(-22); West, Jones 22-88, Brown 4-6, Hardy 2-4, Day 2-2, Smith 3-(-5).

Passing—South, McCulloch 3-7-44-0, Cato 0-3-0-0, Gilkey 0-1-0-0; West, Brown 1-7-21-1, Smith 0-4-0-0.

Receiving—South, Wilson 2-39, Webber 1-5; West, Robinson 1-21.