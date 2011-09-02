Wellington's Schmidt a visitor at home

When Wellington coach Dylan Schmidt heads to Andale for tonight's season-opening football game, the first-year coach will be heading home.

"It's funny how things work out," said Schmidt, a 2001 Andale graduate and an Indians assistant in 2007 and 2010.

Schmidt chose to be a pole vaulter in college, going to Kansas State and Wichita State instead of playing football at Fort Hays State.

But football was always his passion, and he tried to stay around it as much as possible, including going back home to watch Andale High games as often as possible.

"In terms of Friday night football as a high school kid, those are some of my greatest memories of my life," he said. "I knew I always wanted to get back into it."

Schmidt admitted to having mixed emotions about coaching against his alma mater and the team he coached just last season. He's not the only one.

"It's always a little bit uncomfortable or odd when you're coaching against a friend or someone you've coached with," Andale coach Gary O'Hair said. "Especially being this is his first game as a head coach."

But O'Hair is proud of Schmidt.

"That's what I tell everyone — I want him to win every game but ours," said O'Hair, who also praised Schmidt for his work ethic and ability to motivate players.

Parking woes — Thursday's game between South and West was originally scheduled to be played at Heights. So was tonight's Dodge City-Southeast game.

But because of construction on a new gym at Heights that has cut into the parking lot, those games were moved.

"We looked at opening night and an opening Thursday night, and we expect a big crowd," City League athletic director J. Means said. "Instead of having people come out to Heights and see all the parking issues, Northwest Stadium was open, so we moved them."

Heights, which plays at Carroll tonight, will not lose its four straight home games, though.

"They will have really big parking issues, but we won't take their home field from them," Means said.

Krehbiel in the mix — Northwest coach Weston Schartz wasn't going to hand over a starting spot to Kapaun Mount Carmel transfer Skyler Krehbiel when he decided to come play for the Grizzlies.

Despite his 891 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns for the Crusaders as a junior last season, the 5-foot-9, 180-pound honorable mention All-Class 5A selection would have to play his way into the starting lineup.

And that he did.

" (Skyler) is going to be our starting fullback, and he can still line up at tailback when we go to the I-formation," Schartz said. "He's done a great job becoming one of us... he had to work his way here."

Schartz said Krehbiel, who played linebacker at Kapaun, will also play some on defense at free safety.

Northwest opens its season today against the Crusaders at Cessna Stadium.

Freeman wins Derby QB battle — It wasn't until Monday that Derby coach Brandon Clark made his decision on a starting quarterback for tonight's game at Salina Central, going with 6-foot-1, 180-pound senior Tyler Freeman.

Freeman beat out Kellen Sims and Jeremy Dunham for the spot, and the two will share backup duties, with no clear Nos. 2 and 3.

"Todd stepped up towards the end and played with a little more confidence," Clark said. "I guess in my mind, there's still a competition going on... if one doesn't play well, then we'll turn to somebody else."

It was the first time in four years that Clark didn't go into camp with a clear-cut starter. McPherson College quarterback Jake Snodgrass was the starter in 2007 and 2008 and Missouri Western quarterback Tyler Harrison started in 2009 and 2010.

"It's the first time we've had that competition at camp, with Jake and Tyler both going into camp knowing they were the No. 1," Clark said. "It's also the first time I feel like we've had that quality depth at that position."

Eating for a good cause — The Southwestern College football team will be out in full force at tonight's Augusta at Winfield football game. The players and coaches will be grilling hamburgers and serving them with chips and drink for a requested donation of $5, all to benefit Winfield and Southwestern College graduate Alex Hutchins.

Hutchins was diagnosed with testicular cancer shortly before graduating from Southwestern in the spring.

"He's doing pretty good," Southwestern coach Ken Crandall said. "He's going through three treatments of chemo right now.... Some days are better than others."

Hutchins played football, basketball and track at Winfield, and also ran track at Southwestern.

For Crandall, it was a no-brainer to do something to help Hutchins.

"We preach all the time about Southwestern football being a family," Crandall said. "This is a chance to reach out and touch one of our family members."