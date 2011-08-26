City League volleyball notes

Carroll returns experience and talent, including All-CL senior hitter Jana Reichenberger and senior Courtney Karst, an all-league defensive specialist who has moved to libero.

Heights is young, but it's an athletic team that will be led by seniors McKenzie Piland, Laura Broadfoot and two-time All-Metro hitter Crystal Whitten (473 kills).

Kapaun returners from the 5A tournament are senior setters Molly Faragher and Jenna Golay, senior defensive specialist Olivia Smith, senior hitter Alexis Fulghum, junior hitter Kate Madsen and sophomore hitters Sydney Kuhn, Audrey Grant and Gabby Torline.

North has five seniors — Krystal Fosnight, Annelise Chatarro, Melinda Draut, Makayla Hernandez and Valeria Guerrero. Coach Nasser Nazaran returns to the Redskins, who he coached from 1991-96.

Northwest's 2010 season ended a win short of the 6A tournament despite its first league title. Nine graduated and Tracy Doile-McHatton is the new coach. Junior MB Shayla Cotman is back.

South has Ashlie Gramke, Sarah Loesing, Ashley Sinness, Cassandra Moreno, Jayda Kitchen, Jordan Hale and Samantha Steffen.

Southeast hopes to exploit its returning experience. Senior Cora Gouldner is back at outside, while junior Moriah Plowden returns to middle and senior Connie Nguyen to libero.

West, under first-year coach Jessica Curtis, will look to senior Marissa Fair as a setter or libero, junior Tabby Carter at middle blocker and sophomore Sarah Penix, an outside hitter.