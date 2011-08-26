Area volleyball notes

Andale hopes to improve on 2010's .500 record with returners Paige Teel, Olivia Orth and Mackenzie Stuever.

Andover is inexperienced and has no seniors, so the Trojans will look to sophomores Sydney Staehr, Regan Peare and Ana Dilkes.

Andover Central, which battled inexperience in 2010, returns seniors Mackenzie Harding and Pooneh Nazaran, and junior Meg Huelskamp.

Augusta's top players include Shawnee Wallace and Christina Downs.

Berean Academy has all but one starter back, including senior hitter Makayla Ladwig.

Caldwell seniors Mary Lebeda and Kami Nimitz will lead a young team of sophomores.

Senior libero Audrey Zogelmann, an All-AV-CTL Division I selection, is a four-year starter at Campus . Junior Whitney Long is a three-year starter.

Canton-Galva returns experience with five seniors.

Back for Centre are starters Anna Weber, Ellie Miller, Cacey Simons and Bryanna Svoboda.

Cheney, fourth in Class 4A, is set for another outstanding season. Returning are Alison Akler, assist leader; Mackenzie Orchard, second in kills; Payton Scheer, digs leader; and Robyn Leroux and Carlea Holt, who started.

Circle graduated four hitters, but the Thunderbirds have a solid foundation with seniors Aimi Orton (setter/hitter), Courtney Kifer (libero), Ashley Frankenbery (setter/hitter) and versatile junior Jacy Gibbs.

Clearwater coach Trista Schmitt replaces longtime coach Ernie Beachey, who retired. Returning starters include senior Natasha Voth, juniors Hanna House and Madison Rausch and sophomore Bryna Vogel.

Collegiate's lone senior is Torrie Rupe (363 kills, 347 digs). Other top returners are juniors Maddie Lett (147 kills), Elly Vosburgh and Sophie Beren.

Seven starters are back for Derby, including senior outside Hayley Ray (316 kills), and senior setter Jessica Onken (517 assists), a four-year starter.

Douglass, which graduated six seniors, has one starter back — senior Faith Gerkin, who has moved from libero to outside hitter.

El Dorado graduated six from last season and its top five players are juniors and sophomores, including junior OH Kristen Walker

Eureka returns seniors Haley Pitko (487 kills) and Bailee Barrett (251 kills) and junior Ashlen Schwartz (672 assists).

Garden Plain, which finished third in Class 3A, returns starters Sierra Hays, Cassidy Haukap and Natalie Dooley.

Goessel is loaded with experience, including six seniors and four juniors.

Tish Dimick is back at Goddard, which she coached from 1998-2003. Seniors Courtney Payne and Trista Dugan are consistent passers, senior Ashley Foss moves into setter and junior middle Gabriella Casenove moves up from JV.

Goddard coach David Gardner has moved to Goddard Eisenhower. Two top players are junior Rachel Lee and senior Jessica Mitchell, both starters at Goddard.

Halstead's Aubrie VanSteenburg (5.7 kills per game), Morgan Matlack (8 assists) and Alyssa Talbott all return.

Hesston graduated seven but return seniors Sam Short and Taylor King, along with sophomores Ali Jost and Megan Voth.

Hillsboro has six starters back from its team that advanced to the 3A tournament, including OH Tena Loewen.

Hutchinson Trinity has seven seniors, but will also rely on sophomore Emiliee Dechant and freshman Konner Brening.

Independent is trying to rebound from a winless 2010. Seniors Emily Vayda and Sam Carter and juniors Danielle Peterson and Megan Lewonowski return.

Inman not only graduated five, but longtime coach Russ Goering retired. Seniors Jordan Achilles, Madison Tuxhorn, Staci Schroeder and Ashlyn Wiens are back.

Maize, which finished second in Class 6A, returns senior outside McKenzie Hartzog, senior middle Jordan Zandler, junior setter Mary Kangas and junior libero Lexi Hartzog.

Marion has more experience, returning starters Whitney Gordon, Annie Whitaker, Katey Ehrlich, Briana Hall and JayDee Schafers.

McPherson has three-year starters in Bethany Farres, Katelyn Loecker, Tashley Snyder and Sophie Simon. Early injuries could slow the Bullpups.

Moundridge struggled to six wins in 2010 but has six seniors, including Taylor Higgins and Renae Stucky, and sophomores MacKenzie Suderman and Brooke Holloway.

Mulvane will rely on seniors Madison Bish and Brandi McDonough and junior Destynee Donaldson.

Newton graduated seven seniors from its team that went to the 5A tournament. Senior hitter Katie Loescher, who was named to the Under Armour watch list, is back, along with versatile Emily Hiebert. Jocelyn Cochran moves to setter.

Norwich has three three-year starters in Rachel Henson, Michelle VanGieson and Payton Goebel. Also back are juniors Haley Rust and MacKenzie Klaver.

Oxford has much more experience with the return of Shelbie Hutchins, Emily Potucek, Rebekah Zimmerman, Jueila Whitlock and Amber Hull.

Peabody-Burns has five starters back, including setter Sarah Hofkamp.

Remington graduated four but returns five seniors, including outside Jessi Green.

Rose Hill should be a favorite in AV-CTL Division III with seniors Katelynn Slade and Jessica McDougald, and junior Dakota Williams.

Sedgwick's top players should be seniors Kourtney Gaidner and Brooke Grattan, and juniors Emily Bebermeyer and AnnaBelle Little.

South Haven will count on juniors Launa White and Haley Parks.

Trinity Academy will be sophomore heavy, but senior outside Morgan Goscha, who led the Knights in kills, digs and service aces, is back.

Udall's kills and blocks leader, Lacy Rueger, returns.

Valley Center returns All-Metro hitter Ashlyn Driskill, a Wichita State committment, All-Metro setter Emily Otte and junior hitter Meagan Williams to a loaded team.