2011 Football preview: Carroll's Zeke Palmer

Four quarterbacks, each looking for something more -- another championship, a shot at starting, a full season, a chance to lead. Here's a look at four of the area's premier QB.

Zeke Palmer never knew when he'd be thrust into a Bishop Carroll game at quarterback last season. It might have been a third-and-long play, the second series of the game, a fourth down that needed to be converted.

But Palmer, then a sophomore, was always ready.

"It was hard sometimes," he said. "I just had to be ready, I had to keep my mind in it. I'd pay attention to the game, keep up with it."

Palmer (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) heads into this season as Carroll's starting quarterback with no worries about what he can accomplish.

"I like his ability; he can make all the throws," Carroll coach Alan Schuckman said. "I think we'll see we can evolve the whole passing game. We can throw the ball down the field, intermediate, short game.... He can move well to avoid pressure and throw the ball. He doesn't get rattled."

Palmer's poise was on display last season as he helped Carroll to the Class 5A title game. And he took over the leadership role shortly after the 2010 season ended.

Palmer, who Schuckman calls a blue-collar type quarterback, has been the one leading workout sessions with the offensive linemen since the winter, running stadium steps this summer. Palmer also organized passing workouts with his receivers.

That leadership comes naturally to Palmer, who remembers setting up workouts with his receivers as a middle schooler.

"I think leadership is one of those things we feel we have to develop," Schuckman said. "With him, there was no developing of those skills. He took it and ran with it. I think he knows it's just part of the position."