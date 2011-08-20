2011 Football preview: Cheney Cardinals

The Wichita Eagle and VarsityKansas gear up for the 2011 high school football season by presenting in-depth previews for 30 area teams.

COACH

Jason Nichols

First season

"We have a really strong core of juniors and seniors who are hungry for success. Cheney has a good tradition of success and we want to continue that."

AT A GLANCE

Last season: 4-5

Last five seasons: 29-18

Projected 2011 playoff team? No

BEST SKILL PLAYERS

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr

BEST LINEMEN

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr

WATCH OUT FOR

Jaren Allen

OL

Dalton Gould

LB

Josh Keiter

WR

Adam Wentworth

QB

ADAM WENTWORTH ON HIS TEAM

What Cheney does well: "We definitely have a ton of leadership. We don't really have a ton of seniors, so it's a little surprising. But we have a lot of underclassmen really stepping up and filling in."

What has to improve: "It's been hard these first few days of practice, but we just got to keep pushing through. (Nichols) is really easy to get used to, but he's pushing us. We just have to push through harder."

2011 SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time 2010

OUR BREAKDOWN

Nichols takes over a successful Cheney program and will look to put his stamp on it immediately. That will begin with opening up the passing game with Wentworth at quarterback. He has two good targets back in Harbour-Nordahl and Keiter, and Nichols will look to exploit those talents.

Cheney has some big bodies to work with on its lines. The offensive line will be anchored by four bodies weighing no less than 220 pounds in Allen, Hufford, Schomacker and Tanner Wulf. White will be the big body controlling the middle of the defense. That should help open things up for the back seven.

_ Taylor Eldridge