2011 Football preview: Wichita North Redskins

The Wichita Eagle and VarsityKansas gear up for the 2011 high school football season by presenting in-depth previews for 30 area teams.

Kelley Sayahnejad

Second season

0-9

"Ultimately, kids want to win. You’re ultimately measured by winning and losing and our goal is to make the playoffs. We feel like we can achieve that goal."

Last season: 0-9

Last five seasons: 7-39

Projected 2011 playoff team? No

NATHAN GARNER ON HIS TEAM

What North does well: "We have been stepping up and being leaders. We've had a year to adjust to (Sayahnejad's) system, now we have to perfect it this last year."

What has to improve: "We've got to limit turnovers and then start creating turnovers on defense."

OUR BREAKDOWN

North returns 11 starters from last season’s winless campaign in Sayahnejad’s first year. But that number doesn’t seem low to Sayahnejad, who said there has been a noticeable change in attitude this offseason among the players. Everyone is on the same page moving forward and growth should be seen in the spread offense.

Scoring points will be the main focus this season after failing to score over 20 points last year. Jones is a dangerous threat at quarterback, but the team was plagued by too many turnovers last season. Another season under Sayahnejad’s 4-2-5 defense should help, but it will come down to consistency.

— Taylor Eldridge