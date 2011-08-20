2011 Football preview: Valley Center Hornets

The Wichita Eagle and VarsityKansas gear up for the 2011 high school football season by presenting in-depth previews for 30 area teams.

COACH

Pat Haxton

Second season

0-9

"I’m a weight-room guy. If we can make ourselves faster, stronger and more explosive, then we’ll have a chance. These kids have bought in completely."

AT A GLANCE

Last season: 0-9

Last five seasons: 6-39

Projected 2011 playoff team? No

BEST SKILL PLAYERS

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr

BEST LINEMEN

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr

TYLER GENTRY ON HIS TEAM

What Valley Center does well: "We're definitely stronger than we've ever been before. It's very noticeable and we're excited about showing it on the field."

What has to improve: "We just need to win again and get the mentality back in the school that football can win again. But we have to win first."

2011 SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time 2010

OUR BREAKDOWN

It’s clear what Haxton’s top priority was this off-season — to get the Hornets in the weight room. Haxton hasn’t worried as much about the Xs and Os, rather spending extensive time making sure his players are bigger and faster than last season. That’s where he plans on building the foundation at Valley Center as he enters his second season.

When the Hornets do get on the field, they will rely heavily on Gentry in the spread offense. Valley Center has to establish the running game in its spread offense before venturing into passing. The defense has plenty returning from last season, but needs work after allowing at least 30 points to all but one opponent last season.

— Taylor Eldridge