2011 Football preview: Goddard Lions

The Wichita Eagle and VarsityKansas gear up for the 2011 high school football season by presenting in-depth previews for 30 area teams.

Charlie Nally

Second season

3-6

"That first year you’re still trying to sort out who’s what and who could do what. This year we have more of a clear picture on the talent and where everyone fits best."

Last season: 3-6

Last five seasons: 21-28

Projected 2011 playoff team? No

JAMES WATKINS ON HIS TEAM

What Goddard does well: "I think our senior class is very together as a team. We saw how close we were last year and it gave us a certain hunger to work a little bit harder and not take any plays off."

What has to improve: "We just have to play four quarters of football and make all the right plays, as far as mentally being where we need to be and just having the drive to win ball games."

OUR BREAKDOWN

Optimism surrounds the program in Nally’s second season. The senior class is deep and talented, which will be the foundation Nally builds around. The running game will be the first concern, but that should be taken care of by Watkins, Betts, White and Joseph Scudder. If Watkins can keep defenses guessing by being efficient in the passing game, then Goddard could be dangerous.

Nally said the biggest difference in his second season has been the rapport his staff has built with the players. Now with a full year of evaluating his talent, Nally believes he has the right people in the right spots. That could be the difference for the Lions, who lost three games by a combined 11 points last season.

— Taylor Eldridge