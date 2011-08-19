2011 Football preview: Kapaun Mount Carmel Crusaders

The Wichita Eagle and VarsityKansas gear up for the 2011 high school football season by presenting in-depth previews for 30 area teams.

COACH

Dan Adelhardt

7th season

36-25

“For the first time in years we’re going to be big up front. We’re going to look like linemen, and we need to use that to our advantage. We’ve got to be able to lean on people.”

AT A GLANCE

Last season: 8-2, lost in first round of 5A playoffs

Last five seasons: 29-21

Projected 2011 playoff team? Yes

BEST SKILL PLAYERS

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr

Nick Cook 6-2 190 E Sr.Luke Bean 5-11 220 RB Sr.Jack Martin 5-11 185 RB Sr.Austin Griffith 6-5 205 E Sr.

BEST LINEMEN

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr

Graham Goodner 6-0 230 G Sr.Sean O’Neill 6-2 255 T Sr.Michael Graf 6-4 295 G Sr.Roc Cyphert 6-3 300 T Jr.

NICK COOK ON HIS TEAM

What Kapaun does well: “Our strong point now is our leadership. The offensive line is going to be the core of our team this year. We’ve got great size on the line, and they’ve got great hearts so I think they’re really going to help us move the ball up and down the field. We also have Luke Bean in the backfield, and he’s got great size, too. When you’ve got a big guy hitting another big guy, and you also have a guy about the same size running the ball coming right behind, that creates a pretty big powerhouse.”

What has to improve: Younger guys stepping up, because we have an older secondary, but we’re also going to have a lot of younger guys in the linebacker positions. When those younger guys step up, that makes one solid defense.”

2011 SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time 2010

Sept. 2 Northwest (at WSU) 7 p.m. W,24-7Sept. 8 Southeast (at NW) 7 p.m. W,43-9Sept. 16 South (at WSU) 7 p.m. W,56-6Sept. 22 West (at NW) 7 p.m. W,59-14Sept. 29 North (at Heights) 7 p.m. W,34-0Oct. 7 at Carroll 7 p.m. L,41-3Oct. 14 at Arkansas City 7 p.m. W,44-14Oct. 21 Andover (at WSU) 7 p.m. W,42-14Oct. 28 Andover Central (at WSU) 7 p.m. W,21-13

OUR BREAKDOWN

Adelhardt flashes back to his first season at Kapaun, when future Dallas Cowboy David Arkin anchored his line. After several seasons with 200-pound linemen, the Crusaders are big again and Adelhardt wants to use that size to grind out possessions and control the ball.

Kapaun averaged 36 points a game in the regular season in 2010, but loses All-City League quarterback Keaton Lewis and tailback Skyler Krehbiel, who transferred to Northwest. Senior Nathan Degenhardt is the experienced option at quarterback, a player who knows how to run the offense and not make mistakes. Sophomore Landon Root is a good athlete who will also get a chance.

The receivers are experienced - Cook and Griffith were honorable mention All-City picks. Bean will be a key player, helping the offense as a power runner and leading the defensive line. The secondary is strong with Cook, Michael Martin and Derek Roberts returning.

-- Paul Suellentrop