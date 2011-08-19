2011 Football preview: Wichita East Blue Aces

The Wichita Eagle and VarsityKansas gear up for the 2011 high school football season by presenting in-depth previews for 30 area teams.

COACH

Brian Byers

Fifth season

18-18

“Overall, this is the best group since we’ve been here. I really think, if our offensive line is to come along, that we can be a good football team.”

AT A GLANCE

Last season: 4-5

Last five seasons: 23-23

Projected 2011 playoff team? No

C.J. BRUCE ON HIS TEAM

What East does well: “We definitely have a high-powered offense. We have a great quarterback, a great receiving corps. Our offense is going to be our core this year, as it was last year.”

What has to improve: “One of our big things that we’ve been stressing on this summer was our defense. We definitely have gotten stronger, we’ve gotten faster. If anything, that would be our weaker point, but we’re coming up with it.”

OUR BREAKDOWN

East returns almost every key player from 2010, including 11 who started at least one game on defense. The most key player returning is probably quarterback Desmond McGee, who displayed abilities as a dual threat and took advantage of a tall group of receivers.

McGee will have the luxury of similar weapons, with two 6-foot-4 receivers. McGee is described by Byers as a quiet leader, but he has the ability to change a game with 4.4-second 40-yard-dash speed. Those tools will be enhanced if East can develop a successful offensive line. The Aces appear to have the components in size and strength, but chemistry among an unfamiliar unit will have to be developed.

_ Jeffrey Lutz