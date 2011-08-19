2011 Football preview: Andover Central Jaguars

The Wichita Eagle and VarsityKansas gear up for the 2011 high school football season by presenting in-depth previews for 30 area teams.

COACH

Tom Audley

10th season

69-25

“I don’t know if we’re rebuilding or reloading. We’ll find out pretty soon. Our early season (schedule) is pretty dang tough. Hopefully, we have established some things here that the kids will rely on.”

AT A GLANCE

Last season: 7-3, lost in first round of 5A playoffs

Last five seasons: 38-16

Projected 2011 playoff team? Yes

BEST SKILL PLAYERS

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr

BEST LINEMEN

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr

TAYLOR LOCK ON HIS TEAM

What Andover Central does well: “I think we’re pretty strong because we have a lot of good guys coming up. Our secondary should be pretty good, because we have two guys back and I’m confident in the guys coming up. We should be strong at running back with Alex (Bontz) coming back.”

What has to improve: “Our line — we lost a lot of guys so that is kind of the big question mark.”

2011 SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time 2010

OUR BREAKDOWN

Andover Central’s line play should determine its success. Audley is replacing his entire offensive line, including lineman Boston Stiverson (now at Kansas State). But the Jaguars do return size with players such as Henrikson. Other linemen who played reserve roles get their turn to start.

Their job is to open holes for Bontz, who rushed for 1,653 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2010. Koenigs, last season’s backup at quarterback, can throw to Lock and Clements, two of the league’s top receivers. Lock caught 29 passes for 482 yards and 10 touchdowns; Clements caught 24 passes for 350 yards and four touchdowns.

The story is similar on defense. The line must be rebuilt. Senior Preston Solomon returns at linebacker. Lock, an all-league pick at cornerback, Clements and Koenigs return in the secondary.

-- Paul Suellentrop