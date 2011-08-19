2011 Football preview: Mulvane Wildcats

The Wichita Eagle and VarsityKansas gear up for the 2011 high school football season by presenting in-depth previews for 30 area teams.

COACH

Dave Fennewald

20th season

96-85

“This is a football-savvy bunch. They’re an athletic bunch of kids, but they’re just green.”

AT A GLANCE

Last season: 6-5, reached second round of 4A playoffs

Last five seasons: 33-19

Projected 2011 playoff team? Yes

BEST SKILL PLAYERS

BEST LINEMEN

OLIVER HUGHES ON HIS TEAM

What Mulvane does well: “I feel like we have a couple good running backs on offense. They’re seniors as well as I am, so I’ve been with them for a long time. They’re hard-working guys. Also, we have a couple of returning starters on defense in the secondary and our defensive line is looking pretty solid.”

What has to improve: “Tackling, probably. We started off not so strong last year in tackling, and it got a little better as the year progressed. If we can start where we finished last year, that will be fantastic.”

2011 SCHEDULE

OUR BREAKDOWN

Not only did Mulvane graduate quarterback Gus Strunk, who had nearly 2,000 passing yards, the Wildcats took a hit on the offensive line. Fennewald firmly believes that Mulvane’s success relies heavily on that line, especially Jimmy Beyer, the only lineman with starting experience. Running backs Todd Parton and Michael Bird will shoulder some of that burden. Both had more than 500 rushing yards as juniors. Junior Ty Reddington takes over at quarterback; he won’t pass as much as Strunk, but he has the quickness and agility to run.

While the defense is young, the line and the secondary are talented. Most teams choose not to pass against the Wildcats, but they must improve their defense against the run.

- Joanna Chadwick