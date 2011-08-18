2011 Football preview: Wichita Southeast Buffaloes

The Wichita Eagle and VarsityKansas gear up for the 2011 high school football season by presenting in-depth previews for 30 area teams.

COACH

Chris Asmussen

First season

“I’m expecting for this team to turn Southeast back to its winning tradition and re-grab a hold of its roots that this program had for a long time.”

AT A GLANCE

Last season: 2-7

Last five seasons: 23-25

Projected 2011 playoff team? No

BEST SKILL PLAYERS

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr

Bradan Smith 5-10 165 RB Sr.Antonio McPherson 5-10 155 S Sr.Tyrone Wright 6-0 180 S Sr.Lorenz Moore 5-8 150 FB Jr.

BEST LINEMEN

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr

Darius Jiggetts 5-10 220 C Sr.Larry Ford 5-11 250 OT Jr.Brett Bluma 6-1 195 DE Sr.Marquil Jones-Walker 6-3 210 DE Sr.

TYRONE WRIGHT ON HIS TEAM

What Southeast does well: “I feel like we work hard and we deserve (to win). We want it more than any other team does.”

What has to improve: “One of the things we need to improve on is self-esteem. We have to boost our confidence and work hard in practice.”

2011 SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time 2010

Sept. 2 Dodge City (at NW) 7 p.m. L,40-7Sept. 8 Kapaun (at NW) 7 p.m. L,43-9Sept. 15 Carroll (at South) 7 p.m. L,42-7Sept. 22 North (at South) 7 p.m. W,14-0Sept. 30 vs. West (at NW) 7 p.m. W,36-14Oct. 7 at Northwest 7 p.m. L,31-3Oct. 14 at Derby 7 p.m. L,47-14Oct. 21 Heights (at South) 7 p.m. L,56-0Oct. 28 East (at South) 7 p.m. L,42-33

OUR BREAKDOWN

Asmussen will platoon at Southeast, a major change that could benefit its offense most because of the depth at the skill positions. There could be early struggles, though, as inexperienced players learn their positions, as well as the team learning the Buffaloes’ offensive and defensive schemes.

Offense is the most prepared for the Buffaloes’ opener against Dodge City. Smith brings not only experience, but he’s a playmaker with the ability to catch and run the ball up the middle or around end. Southeast, which has had two straight losing seasons, will run the option with a two-quarterback system, utilizing Parks and Abiel Teike.

-- Joanna Chadwick