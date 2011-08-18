2011 Football preview: Circle Thunderbirds

The Wichita Eagle and VarsityKansas gear up for the 2011 high school football season by presenting in-depth previews for 30 area teams.

COACH

Bob Pool

First season

“What we’re trying to build is a program, not teams that compete here and there. We want a team that competes every year.”

AT A GLANCE

Last season: 5-5, reached first round of 4A playoffs

Last five seasons: 16-31

Projected 2011 playoff team? Yes

BEST SKILL PLAYERS

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr

BEST LINEMEN

ADAM RONNEBAUM ON HIS TEAM

What Circle does well: “We have a lot of speed compared to last year. We lost size with Jordan (Phillips, now at Oklahoma), but we gained a lot of speed with a lot of fast guys coming in.”

What has to improve: “Our weakness is will probably be our size against some of the bigger teams. Our defensive line is smaller, but we hope we can use that to our advantage.”

2011 SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time 2010

OUR BREAKDOWN

Circle loses Phillips, a line-controlling player, and Alex Gardinier, a standout quarterback. Pool, who was the team’s defensive coordinator last year, acknowledges they will be tough to replace but likes his talent at most positions.

Five starters return on both sides. There are competitions for the starting quarterback and tailback spots, and Pool likes that he’ll have depth at both. White, a senior, and junior Stewart Dennison were the JV quarterbacks last year. Seniors Caleb Kirkpatrick and James St. Peter are vying for the tailback role and will run behind returning fullback Tyler Garbee.

The lines are the T-Birds’ biggest questions. Lytton and Ronnebaum (TE) are the main returners on an otherwise inexpereienced offensive line. The defensive line will be smaller than past years, so senior linebackers Ronnebaum, Garbee and Walker will have to be tough against the run.

-- Kirk Seminoff