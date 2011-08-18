2011 Football preview: Trinity Academy Knights

The Wichita Eagle and VarsityKansas gear up for the 2011 high school football season by presenting in-depth previews for 30 area teams.
COACH
Tyler Ryan
Second season
5-4
“It’s a long way down the road until districts. We’re hoping to grow and improve and mature as the season goes.”
AT A GLANCE
Last season: 5-4
Last three seasons: 13-14 (started football in 2008)
Projected 2011 playoff team? No
BEST SKILL PLAYERS
|Player
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Pos
|Yr
BEST LINEMEN
|Player
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Pos
|Yr
CHRISTIAN DAVIS ON HIS TEAM
What Trinity does well: “I think we’re going to play hard the whole time and that we’ll have team unity. I think the line, offensively and defensively, will be a lot better than it was last year. And I think our backfield will surprise a lot of people.”
What has to improve: “We need guys to step up and we need our offensive line to play better than it did last year.”
2011 SCHEDULE
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|2010
OUR BREAKDOWN
Trinity will miss Morgan Burns (1,337 rushing yards) and Austin Kessinger (787), mainstays for the Knights in 2010. But the Knights still will have a shot at a Class 4A playoff berth. Kempin, who is recovering from a fractured lower back, and Alexander will share quarterback duties, at least early, and the Knights plan to throw the ball more than last season.
But there’s a bevy of running backs to turn to, including Green, Sondergard and Burns’ freshman brother, Tyler (5-10, 185). Trinity’s offensive and defensive lines must combat a lack of depth and inexperience. The Knights will be strong at linebacker and in the secondary.
- Joanna Chadwick
