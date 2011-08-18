2011 Football preview: Trinity Academy Knights

The Wichita Eagle and VarsityKansas gear up for the 2011 high school football season by presenting in-depth previews for 30 area teams.

Tyler Ryan

Second season

5-4

“It’s a long way down the road until districts. We’re hoping to grow and improve and mature as the season goes.”

Last season: 5-4

Last three seasons: 13-14 (started football in 2008)

Projected 2011 playoff team? No

CHRISTIAN DAVIS ON HIS TEAM

What Trinity does well: “I think we’re going to play hard the whole time and that we’ll have team unity. I think the line, offensively and defensively, will be a lot better than it was last year. And I think our backfield will surprise a lot of people.”

What has to improve: “We need guys to step up and we need our offensive line to play better than it did last year.”

OUR BREAKDOWN

Trinity will miss Morgan Burns (1,337 rushing yards) and Austin Kessinger (787), mainstays for the Knights in 2010. But the Knights still will have a shot at a Class 4A playoff berth. Kempin, who is recovering from a fractured lower back, and Alexander will share quarterback duties, at least early, and the Knights plan to throw the ball more than last season.

But there’s a bevy of running backs to turn to, including Green, Sondergard and Burns’ freshman brother, Tyler (5-10, 185). Trinity’s offensive and defensive lines must combat a lack of depth and inexperience. The Knights will be strong at linebacker and in the secondary.

- Joanna Chadwick