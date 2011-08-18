2011 Football preview: Augusta Orioles

The Wichita Eagle and VarsityKansas gear up for the 2011 high school football season by presenting in-depth previews for 30 area teams.

COACH

Roger Robben

Second season

1-8

“I really think they’re coming together as a team. Kids are realizing that we set the expectations higher. The identity in the program is slowly changing.”

AT A GLANCE

Last season: 1-8

Last five seasons: 9-36

Projected 2011 playoff team? No

BEST SKILL PLAYERS

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr

Alex Clausing 6-2 170 QB Sr. Joey Hasting 6-0 195 RB Sr. Colton Robinson 6-1 230 RB Sr. Tyler Roberts 5-9 180 RB Jr.

BEST LINEMEN

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr

Brian Prentice 5-11 230 OL Sr. Michael Gambale 6-0 184 OL Sr. Colby Willis 5-10 205 DL Sr. James Sutton 5-10 205 DT Sr.

MICHAEL GAMBALE ON HIS TEAM

What Augusta does well: “This year it seems like there is a lot more team leadership. It seems like everything is going in the right direction.”

What has to improve: “Our defensive and offensive line.”

2011 SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time 2010

Sept. 2 at Winfield 7 p.m. L,27-20Sept. 9 Clearwater 7 p.m. L,28-14Sept. 16 at Nickerson 7 p.m. L,30-29Sept. 23 Mulvane 7 p.m. L,42-14Sept. 30 Anderson County 7 p.m. L,36-7Oct. 7 at Buhler 7 p.m. L,55-7Oct. 14 Rose Hill 7 p.m. L,56-21Oct. 21 El Dorado 7 p.m. W,33-0Oct. 27 at Circle 7 p.m. L,40-7

OUR BREAKDOWN

Robben enters his second season believing the Orioles are on the right track. Augusta last recorded a winning season in 2005 and it’s Robben’s job to move the program in that direction. Augusta returns five starters on offense and seven on defense.

One of his main goals is to improve tackling, a skill he called horrible last season. With Hasting, Gambale and Robinson returning at linebacker and Prentice and Willis back on the line, Augusta’s defense is experienced.

Clausing and sophomore Tristan Finch will compete at quarterback. Robben is encouraged by the work done by his offensive lineman. It is not a big group, but Robben likes their attitude and technique.

Augusta will play its first home game on new artificial turf. Robben hopes investments such as that will help his program grow.

_ Paul Suellentrop