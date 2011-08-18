2011 Football preview: Campus Colts

The Wichita Eagle and VarsityKansas gear up for the 2011 high school football season by presenting in-depth previews for 30 area teams.

COACH

Mike Schartz

Third season

4-15

“We have a very strong senior class that’s been committed in the program for the last two years. I think it’ll be the best leadership we’ve had in our program.”

AT A GLANCE

Last season: 3-7, reached first round of 6A playoffs

Last five seasons: 11-35

Projected 2011 playoff team? Yes

BEST SKILL PLAYERS

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr

BEST LINEMEN

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr

CODY WALKER ON HIS TEAM

What Campus does well: “Our leadership is huge this year. We’ve got a lot of returning starters who are back and we’re all together. No stupid stuff going on and we’re a big family now.”

What has to improve: “We need to get in better shape. We’re running hard and practicing hard and these two-a-days are much better than I’ve ever seen them.”

2011 SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time 2010

OUR BREAKDOWN

Schartz says playing Dodge City to 14-14 in the second half of a 42-14 playoff loss was when he saw his team come together and put the Colts way ahead of where they were last summer.

Both running backs that gained more than 100 yards in that game are gone, so an inexperienced-but-deep backfield will try to make headway in AV-CTL Division I. Sophomore Ivy may be the starter at running back and junior Harlmon takes over at QB. They’ll work behind a bigger, experienced and in-shape line that should hold its own in the division and district.

Two district victories and a playoff berth overcame a 1-6 start, and Schartz wants this team to become more than the best of the also-rans. “When (Hutchinson’s) Randy Dreiling beat Derby, when Heights beat Carroll, those were signature wins, and we need one of those,” he said. “That second half of the Dodge game we became a football program, and now we need to finish off more ballgames.”

- Kirk Seminoff