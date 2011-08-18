2011 Football preview: Wichita South Titans

The Wichita Eagle and VarsityKansas gear up for the 2011 high school football season by presenting in-depth previews for 30 area teams.

COACH

Cory Brack

Third season

6-13

“I think the pieces are there, we just have to get the kids a fundamental base of what they’re doing.”

AT A GLANCE

Last season: 1-8

Last five seasons: 11-35

Projected 2011 playoff team? No

BEST SKILL PLAYERS

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr

BEST LINEMEN

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr

DEVIN WEBBER ON HIS TEAM

What South does well: “We’ve been working on harder than last year and practicing better and working better as a team. Last year we were weak in the mental part of the game.”

What has to improve: “We’ve got a lot of young players who don’t know the game very much. We’ve been trying to teach them the game and work the basics and keep working on that.”

2011 SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time 2010

OUR BREAKDOWN

A year after advancing to the Class 6A playoffs and upsetting eventual runner-up Heights, South regressed by four wins and lost six games by at least 31 points, including 77-0 to Heights. The offense could be improved through experience, as backfield mates McCulloch and Villarreal are veterans of South and of Brack, who enters his third year.

Depth could be a problem for South, but with nearly every starter returning, that might not be a major issue. The defense features plenty of experience and will likely be anchored by linebackers Webber and Marsh. Having two capable linebackers will help as South moves to a 3-4 scheme. McCulloch and Villarreal could be aided by a seasoned offensive line.

- Jeffrey Lutz