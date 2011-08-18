2011 Football preview: Wichita South Titans

The Wichita Eagle and VarsityKansas gear up for the 2011 high school football season by presenting in-depth previews for 30 area teams.
COACH
Cory Brack
Third season
6-13
“I think the pieces are there, we just have to get the kids a fundamental base of what they’re doing.”
AT A GLANCE
Last season: 1-8
Last five seasons: 11-35
Projected 2011 playoff team? No
BEST SKILL PLAYERS
|Player
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Pos
|Yr
BEST LINEMEN
|Player
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Pos
|Yr
DEVIN WEBBER ON HIS TEAM
What South does well: “We’ve been working on harder than last year and practicing better and working better as a team. Last year we were weak in the mental part of the game.”
What has to improve: “We’ve got a lot of young players who don’t know the game very much. We’ve been trying to teach them the game and work the basics and keep working on that.”
2011 SCHEDULE
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|2010
OUR BREAKDOWN
A year after advancing to the Class 6A playoffs and upsetting eventual runner-up Heights, South regressed by four wins and lost six games by at least 31 points, including 77-0 to Heights. The offense could be improved through experience, as backfield mates McCulloch and Villarreal are veterans of South and of Brack, who enters his third year.
Depth could be a problem for South, but with nearly every starter returning, that might not be a major issue. The defense features plenty of experience and will likely be anchored by linebackers Webber and Marsh. Having two capable linebackers will help as South moves to a 3-4 scheme. McCulloch and Villarreal could be aided by a seasoned offensive line.
- Jeffrey Lutz
