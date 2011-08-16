2011 Football preview: Andale Indians

The Wichita Eagle and VarsityKansas gear up for the 2011 high school football season by presenting in-depth previews for 30 area teams. Look for new schools daily through Aug. 20.

COACH

Gary O’Hair

10th season

95-16

“I’m always nervous, but the thing that makes you feel good is we’ll have 95 kids, and you just have to have confidence that some kids mature and step in there and do the job.”

AT A GLANCE

Last season: 9-2, reached second round of 4A playoffs

Last five seasons: 59-5

Projected 2011 playoff team? Yes

BEST SKILL PLAYERS

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr

BEST LINEMEN

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr

TRENT HORSCH ON HIS TEAM

What Andale does well: “We’ve got lots of senior leadership coming back. We’re going to be a pretty fast team this year. We have a lot of team speed on offense and defense.”

What has to improve: “We need to work hard the whole year. We need to stay dedicated. We just need to get good at staying together as a team. We have lots of juniors that can step in, too.”

2011 SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time 2010

OUR BREAKDOWN

Few knowns exist at Andale. There’s Horsch, Harp and Bergkamp, who O’Hair said he’ll rely on heavily as returning starters on offense and defense. Past those three, there’s plenty of questions, and O’Hair said it could take three or four games to figure out the Indians’ best players.

Quarterback is one of those unknowns. Senior Clay Kear is probably the frontrunner, but junior Jake May and sophomore Jared Smarsh are all competing for the job. The offensive line is thin on experience, even though it will be filled with seniors. As for defense, there’s plenty of questions, although the Indians have good speed.

_ Joanna Chadwick