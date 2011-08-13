2011 Football preview: Wichita West Pioneers

The Wichita Eagle and VarsityKansas gear up for the 2011 high school football season by presenting in-depth previews for 30 area teams. Look for new schools daily through Aug. 20.

COACH

Heath Henderson

4th season

5-22

“I’m more excited for this season than I’ve ever been. We had a phenomenal summer, numbers have been great . . . there’s a really good feeling in the air because kids have been busting their butts. In the past, we’d have a handful of starters at workouts, but this year it’s been just two or three guys misssing at each one. Leadership on this team is better than it’s ever been.”

AT A GLANCE

Last season: 2-7

Last five seasons: 6-39

Projected 2011 playoff team? No

BEST SKILL PLAYERS

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr

BEST LINEMEN

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr

ARNEZ JONES ON HIS TEAM

What West does well: “Our running game is gonna be pretty good. We got that locked. We’ve got some pretty good big guys up front that can move and they’re pretty quick, too. We spent a lot of time together this summer and had a good time at the Butler (Community College) full-padded camp. I really think our offense is going to click early.”

What has to improve: “Our pass defense needs to get sharper . . . our defensive backs need to get quicker. For the team as a whole, we’ve got to stay motivated, have a reason to want to win. After we win a game this year, we need to keep our heads straight and have that same mentality when we play again. Treat it like we’re going to win every game.”

And his name?: “My mom named me after a comedian from the 50s, Desi Arnaz . . . she just loved ‘I Love Lucy’ and loved him, I guess. I’ve watched the show a couple of times, I like it.”

2011 SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time 2010

OUR BREAKDOWN

Jones is a four-year starter at running back and opened up last year with a couple of 100-yard games before an ankle injury hampered his progress. Henderson said Jones and quarterback/safety Smith bring another level of speed to the team and both ran electric-timed 4.49 40-yard dashes. Smith, a quarterback and safety, could also be West’s best defensive player.

The key for Jones and Smith to staying healthy starts up front, where West should see the most improvement. Junior linemen Leglieter (6-foot, 300 pounds) and Clark (6-3, 315) offer size up front on both offense and defense that should match up favorably with any team the Pioneers face this year.

- Tony Adame