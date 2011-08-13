2011 Football preview: El Dorado Wildcats

The Wichita Eagle and VarsityKansas gear up for the 2011 high school football season by presenting in-depth previews for 30 area teams. Look for new schools daily through Aug. 20.

COACH

Dustin Dooley

1st season

0-0

“It’s been a tough couple of years, obviously, but we’ve had a very productive summer and I think we went up considerably in the size and strength of our team. We haven’t done as good of a job, in my opinion, of developing our young players the last few years and that’s something I’m committed to.”

AT A GLANCE

Last season: 0-9

Last five seasons: 7-36

Projected 2011 playoff team? No

BEST SKILL PLAYERS

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr

BEST LINEMEN

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr

TREVOR CRAIN ON HIS TEAM

What El Dorado does well: “We’ve got pretty explosive young receivers and a pretty good young quarterback in Travis. What’s great about Travis is that he’s got a strong arm and he’s pretty smart with the ball. I think he’s going to be pretty good.”

What has to improve: “Our defense needs a lot of work. We can’t stop the run right now but we’re working on it, and I think eventually we will. What it’s going to take to improve is a lot of form tackling, a lot of focus on playing team defense . . . all that and just practicing.”

2011 SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time 2010

OUR BREAKDOWN

Last year was brutal for the Wildcats -- their second 0-9 season in a row and third winless season in the past five years. In 2010, El Dorado scored 13 points the entire season and gave up 49 or more points seven times.

Winning may not be in the cards this year, but that’s not the concern right now. The focus for Dooley and the Wildcats is on improving -- more specifically getting experience for younger players. El Dorado finished last season with just 25 players, and 12 were seniors. Dooley expects at least 55 out this year, with six seniors, meaning there’s room to build.

El Dorado got a boost this summer with new practice equipment and weight room equipment, but patience will have to be the key as this group tries to learn how to stay in games.

- Tony Adame