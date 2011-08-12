2011 Football preview: Andover Trojans

The Wichita Eagle and VarsityKansas gear up for the 2011 high school football season by presenting in-depth previews for 30 area teams. Look for new schools daily through Aug. 20.

Mike Lee

Fifth season

25-15

“Our kids are anxious to get that first game and see if there’s payoff for everything they’ve done. They need to find out that last year was last year and this year is this year.”

Last season: 2-7

Last five seasons: 30-19

Projected 2011 playoff team? No

What Andover does well: “Our linemen for sure. For the first time since I’ve been here in four years, we have multiple people at every spot, so if one person goes down, we have a very good backup for them.”

What has to improve: “I would say probably just doing our best to stay healthy. Guys making sure they’re stretching and keeping their muscles healthy. We had so many injuries that were critical last year, so it hurt us pretty bad.”

OUR BREAKDOWN

Andover was a playoff contender in 2010 until a rash of injuries to key players led to a two-win season. It was the Trojans’ first losing season since 2003 and it followed two straight nine-win seasons. The losing experience wore on the team, which is eager to move forward.

The Trojans’ offensive line is talented and deep, starting with Bulmer and Hoover, both two-year starters, Wreath and Cusick, a transfer. Jerad Rogers, Alex Leff and Conner White will also see time. Ogden and Goering have experience at running back, another deep position. Andover may use a two-quarterback system _ sophomore Nick Hess and freshman Braden Sikes.

_ Joanna Chadwick