2011 Football preview: Collegiate Spartans

The Wichita Eagle and VarsityKansas gear up for the 2011 high school football season by presenting in-depth previews for 30 area teams. Look for new schools daily through Aug. 20.

COACH

Bill Messamore

Seventh season

53-12

“This is a very talented football team. I think before it’s all said and done, there will be multiple Division I players on this team.”

AT A GLANCE

Last season: 9-2, reached second round of 3A playoffs

Last five seasons: 44-11

Projected 2011 playoff team? Yes

BEST SKILL PLAYERS

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr

BEST LINEMEN

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr

MYLES COPELAND ON HIS TEAM

What Collegiate does well: “We’re good at spreading the field out with our wide receivers; we’re really dangerous in that position. We’ll have Markus, who can throw it out for a pass. He has the ability to run and tuck it or he can throw the ball. . . . If none of those options open up, we have our running back, Isaiah, to run the ball. And we have four returning offensive linemen.”

What has to improve: “We need to improve defensively, just on our running defense. We could easily improve that. . . . We really have all the passing game defended well.”

2011 SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time 2010

OUR BREAKDOWN

Collegiate battled through inexperience to a two-loss 2010 season and now, with a veteran team, expectations are high. Phox (877 passing yards, 593 rushing) is healthy after breaking his collarbone in the sixth game, and the offensive line is so stacked that Clark, a BCS-caliber recruit, is moving to tight end.

Combine that line with Phox, Schooler and Short, returning All-AV-CTL Division IV receivers, the speedy Franklin and big Curtis Bent at fullback and Collegiate’s offense will be dangerous. The Spartans’ defensive line will look different with Copeland moving from middle linebacker to defensive end. Now if teams run away from Clark as they did last season, they’ll head to Copeland.

- Joanna Chadwick