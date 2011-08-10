2011 Football preview: Carroll Golden Eagles

The Wichita Eagle and VarsityKansas gear up for the 2011 high school football season by presenting in-depth previews for 30 area teams. Look for new schools daily through Aug. 20.

COACH

Alan Schuckman

17th season

129-38

“We lost a very talented senior class. Now it’s this class’ opportunity to step up and fill the void.æ.æ.æ. Every year we just try to build on what we did the year before.”

AT A GLANCE

Last season: 10-3, lost in 5A championship

Last five seasons: 51-10

Projected 2011 playoff team? Yes

BEST SKILL PLAYERS

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr

BEST LINEMEN

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr

ALEC MALY ON HIS TEAM

What Carroll does well: “You can have the mindset, ‘If I screw up, those other guys will help me back it up.’ We can always trust each other. . . . To have a perfect play, everyone has to perform and do their job.”

What has to improve: “I think competition in practice; I think that will push everyone. I think last year we didn’t get comfortable, but once we beat Hutch (in the semifinals), we beat the big dog. We need to always have our perseverance to see our future, our final goal there.”

2011 SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time 2010

OUR BREAKDOWN

Carroll’s 2010 goal was to beat Hutchinson in the playoffs and get to the 5A title game. The Eagles did just that, proving they have elevated their program. And even though the Eagles have five returning starters, two on offense, they’ll be fine. Hernandez (651 rushing yards) and Palmer didn’t start, but they had vital roles in big games as sophomores and will be looked to for even more.

The only returning offensive starters are Melillo and Rhoads, but there is some depth — and size — on that line. Carroll’s defense hasn’t been as strong as those in the mid-2000s, but the Eagles are still a team offenses struggle against. Two important moves to stabilize the secondary are Maly moving from linebacker to free safety so he can run the defense, while Law moves from cornerback to strong safety.

- Joanna Chadwick