2011 Football preview: Newton Railers

The Wichita Eagle and VarsityKansas gear up for the 2011 high school football season by presenting in-depth previews for 30 area teams. Look for new schools daily through Aug. 20.
COACH
Brent Glann
12th season
49-57
“We weren’t very good last year, but we were young. . . . We’re a year older and they’re stronger and faster.”
AT A GLANCE
Last season: 2-7
Last five seasons: 26-22
Projected 2011 playoff team? No
BEST SKILL PLAYERS
|Player
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Pos
|Yr
BEST LINEMEN
|Player
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Pos
|Yr
JARED FROMM ON HIS TEAM
What Newton does well: “We’re all like brothers. We stick together, and we have each other’s back all the time. We’re a pretty feisty group, and we’ll try to come out and punch people in the mouth and play smash-mouth football.”
What has to improve: “It’s going to have to be defense, just playing tough football and doing our jobs and taking care of our own assignments.”
2011 SCHEDULE
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|2010
OUR BREAKDOWN
Newton moved up to Division I of the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League in 2010, and it was a rough transition — opponents were stronger and faster — made tougher by the Railers’ youth. Newton, which had its first losing season since 2005, was 0-5 in league play and outscored 249-97. The schedule won’t be any easier, but Newton should be improved.
Experience will be a big difference across the board, and Newton will rely on its line, which is anchored by Fromm and Schmidt. Kingsley had a strong sophomore season at QB, running for 765 yards and
throwing for 656. Davis and Hill are nice complements — Davis is a strong, physical RB with improved speed, while Hill is what Glann calls a scatterback who is fast.
- Joanna Chadwick
