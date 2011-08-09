2011 Football preview: Newton Railers

The Wichita Eagle and VarsityKansas gear up for the 2011 high school football season by presenting in-depth previews for 30 area teams. Look for new schools daily through Aug. 20.

COACH

Brent Glann

12th season

49-57

“We weren’t very good last year, but we were young. . . . We’re a year older and they’re stronger and faster.”

AT A GLANCE

Last season: 2-7

Last five seasons: 26-22

Projected 2011 playoff team? No

BEST SKILL PLAYERS

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr

BEST LINEMEN

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr

JARED FROMM ON HIS TEAM

What Newton does well: “We’re all like brothers. We stick together, and we have each other’s back all the time. We’re a pretty feisty group, and we’ll try to come out and punch people in the mouth and play smash-mouth football.”

What has to improve: “It’s going to have to be defense, just playing tough football and doing our jobs and taking care of our own assignments.”

2011 SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time 2010

OUR BREAKDOWN

Newton moved up to Division I of the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League in 2010, and it was a rough transition — opponents were stronger and faster — made tougher by the Railers’ youth. Newton, which had its first losing season since 2005, was 0-5 in league play and outscored 249-97. The schedule won’t be any easier, but Newton should be improved.

Experience will be a big difference across the board, and Newton will rely on its line, which is anchored by Fromm and Schmidt. Kingsley had a strong sophomore season at QB, running for 765 yards and

throwing for 656. Davis and Hill are nice complements — Davis is a strong, physical RB with improved speed, while Hill is what Glann calls a scatterback who is fast.

- Joanna Chadwick