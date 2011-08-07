Kansas defenders Troy Gregory (12) and Jason Tyrer (89) try to tackle Oklahoma State tailback Barry Sanders (21) during first quarter action in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Saturday, Nov. 12, 1988. The 14th ranked Cowboys led the unranked Jayhawks 42-17 in the third quarter. (AP Photo/David Longstreath)
Kansas defenders Troy Gregory (12) and Jason Tyrer (89) try to tackle Oklahoma State tailback Barry Sanders (21) during first quarter action in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Saturday, Nov. 12, 1988. The 14th ranked Cowboys led the unranked Jayhawks 42-17 in the third quarter. (AP Photo/David Longstreath) ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas defenders Troy Gregory (12) and Jason Tyrer (89) try to tackle Oklahoma State tailback Barry Sanders (21) during first quarter action in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Saturday, Nov. 12, 1988. The 14th ranked Cowboys led the unranked Jayhawks 42-17 in the third quarter. (AP Photo/David Longstreath) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Varsity Kansas

August 07, 2011 12:00 AM

Kansas' 150 greatest athletes: The top 50

It really comes down to just two.

Name all the great athletes Kansas has produced — certainly more than the 150 The Eagle has highlighted these past three weeks — and the title of Kansas' Greatest Athlete can go to only one of two men.

There's Wichita's Barry Sanders. Heisman Trophy winner, greatest season by a college running back, Pro Bowler in all 10 of his electrifying NFL seasons, No. 2 career rusher when he chose to retire, first-ballot Hall of Famer.

There's Humboldt's Walter Johnson. No. 2 in major-league victories. First in shutouts. Third in innings. Fifth in complete games. Ninth in strikeouts. Career 2.17 ERA. Charter member of the Baseball Hall of Fame (with Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb, Christy Mathewson and Honus Wagner).

You can't go wrong either way, but in this case we're going with the guy who shook our heads — and defenders' bodies — with unparalleled moves and a humility that made Kansans proud to call him theirs. Sanders gets the nod.

The rest of today's top 50 isn't half-bad, either. Enjoy.

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play 2:49

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play
'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435 2:12

'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435
Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse 2:47

Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse

View More Video