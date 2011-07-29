Junior Olympics sprinter has grown from solid roots

Rosa Howard has a soft spot in her heart for one of her youngest grandsons, Isaiah Duke. She loves his down-to-earth personality, the high level of respect he exudes, his love for talking, his passion for architecture.

And then there's the fact that he's enjoyable to be with. And that he mows her lawn. And he takes her shopping because she doesn't drive.

"He's quite valuable," said Howard, 71.

Duke, who will be a senior at Edmund (Okla.) High, grew up in Wichita, and during the summer he comes back to stay with his grandmother and run for the Wichita Roadrunners and coach Roy Birch.

Duke, 18, will compete today at Cessna Stadium in the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics in the young men's long jump and the first round of the 400 meters. He advanced to the semifinals of the 200 on Thursday, but failed to make it to the final.

That Duke gets to spend quality time with his grandmother while also running track, well, that's priceless.

"We have a pretty close relationship with each other," Duke said quietly.

"I think it's a wonderful time for them to spend together," said his mom, Teresa, who ran track at Southeast in the late 1980s. "Especially when he's about to go to college because she won't get to see him as much."

Duke is soft-spoken, but he's got blazing speed in the 400 meters. He came into the Junior Olympics as the fourth seed (48.18 seconds).

It's because of a deep love for track that Duke doesn't mind leaving his friends behind for the summer. While he gets the requisite amount of time chilling needed for a teenager — he likes to go to the pool and hang out with friends — summer is for track.

Track isn't something that Duke does merely because he's got natural talent and an awesome stride. It's how he'll get to college to study architecture, maybe at Baylor, which offered him a scholarship.

And it's what could make him an Olympian.

"Summer is a time for me to work on track so I can get used to if I go to college or if I try to train for the Olympics," he said. "Because right now, I'm getting my times down to train for the Olympics. I still have fun in the summer time, but it's my training time."

The idea of training for the Olympics is thrilling, and it's not even a bit surreal for Duke.

"I believe it's a reality because I feel so strong," he said. "Every time I run my race, it feels like I could run 10 times faster than I am."

Duke didn't compete in the summer nationals last year because of a hamstring injury. He got his first state title, winning the 400 this past spring, and he took second in the long jump. In 2009, he won the 400 meters in the USA Junior Olympics and in AAU.

"It's one thing as a coach, you chuckle a little bit when you see him running, just how smooth he is, how fast he is," Birch said. "He's special, different, talented. You knew right off the bat because he ran so easy and yet so strong."

Duke has always had a muscular physique that occurred naturally.

"When he was growing up, you could tell he had a different build than most kids," his father, Robert, said. "He was very lean but very muscular. He was defined.... I have another son, Elijah, and he has a body like mine where he has to work for his muscles. (Isaiah) is just athletic. He's a natural athlete."

What also helps Duke excel in the 400 is his stride.

"He has the rare combination... of having a great stride, a long stride," Birch said. "It's very powerful, so he makes up a lot of ground with his stride. And his turnover is fast. You put those together and that he understands the race, he knows how to run the 400. For a lot of high school runners, their strategies, lane management, he's at another level. He knows where to be in the lane, when to turn it on, to dictate the race."

But Robert Duke has seen other outstanding athletes — and he's watched them disappear. Whether they get injured or get involved with a bad crowd, too many times after they start to establish themselves as an elite sprinter, they are gone.

That's the last thing he wants to see happen to his son.

"He's an awesome young man," Robert said. "I can't really take credit for it. We never really had to get on him about being nice, saying 'yes, ma'am, no, ma'am' or 'yes, sir, no, sir.' He took it upon himself to do it. I'd like to take credit for him, but he's a special kid. He's self-motivated and he does things on his own."

Even more reasons for his grandmother to adore him.