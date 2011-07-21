Photos and biographies for Kansas' 150 greatest athletes: 101-150

Here is the first group of Kansas' greatest athletes selected by The Eagle, 101 through 150, in alphabetical order:

Nos. 51-100 will appear July 31, then a ranking of 1 through 50 on Aug. 7.

Pete Bausch

Football, Wichita, 1908-1976

From Cathedral High, the younger brother of Olympic decathlon champ Jim Bausch lettered in three sports at KU before playing eight NFL seasons (three all-pro) as a center.

Mike Bell

Football, Wichita, 1957-

Carroll’s All-State defensive end went with his twin brother, Mark, to Colorado State and was the WAC’s top defensive player in 1977 (15 sacks, 134 stops), becoming the runnerup for the Outland Trophy. He was the No. 2 pick in the ’79 NFL Draft and played 12 seasons for the Chiefs with 40 sacks.

Angela Buckner

Basketball, Wichita, 1982-

A hometown All-Stater from Kapaun, Buckner became WSU's most recognized women's player. She was a three-time All-Missouri Valley pick, the school's career rebound leader and was named to the MVC's 35-player centennial team.

Gary Carrier

Basketball, Council Grove, 1962-

Carrier is Washburn’s career scoring leader (2,626 points) and was all-conference four years - two times as an NAIA All-American (1984, ’85).

Preston Carrington

Track and field, Topeka, 1949-

A dual track-basketball athlete at Wichita State, Carrington was a two-time All-American in the long jump and finished fifth in the event at Munich in 1972. He also averaged double figures in two years as a starting Shocker guard (1970-72).

Kym Carter

Track and field, Wichita, 1964-

Maybe Wichita’s greatest all-around female athlete, Carter’s 6-2¼ high jump in 1982 remains a state record. Also an All-State basketball player, she became one of the nation’s top heptathletes and earned two top-10 rankings in the event, also competing in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Larry Cheney

Baseball, Belleville, 1886-1969

Cheney was 116-100 with a 2.70 ERA from 1911-19 with the Cubs, Brooklyn Robins, Braves and Phillies. He won 26, 21 and 20 games in his first full major-league seasons with 74 complete games in that stretch.

Eldon Danenhauer

Football, Clay Center, 1935-

An NAIA hall of famer at Pittsburg State, Danenhauer played six AFL seasons with Denver and was regarded as one of the league’s best linemen.

Darren Dreifort

Baseball, Wichita, 1972-

A two-time WSU All-American who redefined the long-relief role, helping the Shockers to the 1991 and ’93 CWS title games. Drafted second in 1993 and won 48 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers but injuries stopped his career at nine seasons. In College Baseball HOF.

Greg Dreiling

Basketball, Wichita, 1963-

Kapaun’s 7-foot-1 center dominated high school defenders and scored a City League-record 1,864 points in four years, leading Kapaun to three 3A titles and All-America status. After a year at Wichita State, Dreiling transferred to KU and was a three-year starter before a 10-year career as an NBA backup.

Fred Etchen

Trapshooting, Coffeyville, 1884-1961

Etchen was captain of America’s 1924 gold medal-winning Olympic trapshooting team. Etchen also owned an international singles championship and North American doubles championship.

DeAngelo Evans

Football, Wichita, 1976-

Collegiate’s star was simply the greatest running back in Kansas high school history. He rushed for 8,473 yards and 131 touchdowns, fourth and third on the national charts when his career ended in 1995. He had outstanding moments at Nebraska but was unhappy and ended his collegiate career at Emporia State.

Steve Fritz

Track and field, Gypsum, 1967-

Fritz set the Big Eight decathlon record (7,924 points) and was a two-time All-American at Kansas State. He was a member of 10 U.S. national teams and finished fourth in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics' decathlon with a career-best 8,644 a year before winning the U.S. championship.

Ralph Graham

Football, El Dorado, 1910-2005

Graham was a three-sport star at Kansas State (1931-34), years before coming back to coach at his alma mater. He was an All-Big Six fullback three years and was the football team’s leading scorer twice.

Adrian Griffin

Basketball, Wichita, 1974-

East's two-time All-Stater carried the '92 team to the state title. He scored 1,414 points at Seton Hall and was Big East scholar-athlete of the year and the team's leading scorer in 1996 before playing nine NBA seasons.

Don Gutteridge

Baseball, Pittsburg, 1912-2008

A middle infielder who played in the majors from 1936-48, Gutteridge finished with 1,075 hits. He appeared in World Series losses for the ’44 Browns and ’46 Red Sox while also playing for the Cardinals and Pirates.

Shaun Hill

Football, Parsons, 1980-

A Southeast Kansas League standout in football and basketball, Hill played two years at Hutch CC, then led Maryland to the ACC title as a senior in 2001. He's been a five-year NFL player and was Detroit's starter last season.

Scott Huffman

Track and field, Quinter, 1964-

Huffman, who vaulted at KU with a rare rollover technique, was a three-time U.S. pole vault champion who competed in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Corene Jaax

Basketball, Wichita, 1911-1996

Jaax was the premier women's basketball player in the Wichita area in the 1920s and '30s. She was named AAU All-American eight times and led local teams to four top-10 national appearances over 17 years.

David Jaynes

Football, Bonner Springs, 1952-

Jaynes had one of the greatest seasons for a KU QB, finishing fourth in Heisman voting in 1973. He led KU to the Liberty Bowl and was an All-American, highlighted by his 394 passing yards at Tennessee.

Derrick Jensen

Football, Osawatomie, 1956-

An All-State running back at Osawatomie in the mid-'70s who became a two-time Southland Conference offensive player of the year for Texas-Arlington. A Raiders’ special-teams whiz for eight seasons, he blocked a punt for a TD in Super Bowl XVII.

Grier Jones

Golf, Wichita, 1946-

Jones was a two-time Kansas high school champ at Kapaun, then won the '66 Kansas Amateur and Big Eight titles in 1967 and '68 while at Oklahoma State before claiming the '68 NCAA crown. He was PGA Tour Rookie of the Year in '69 and won three tour titles with 54 top-10 finishes.

Laurie Koehn

Basketball, Moundridge, 1982-

A three-time All-State player (1998-2000) who led Moundridge to three state titles with 3,160 points. At K-State, she became the NCAA's career three-point leader (392), then played four WNBA seasons.

Nathan Leeper

Track and field, Protection, 1977-

With the most appropriate name possible, Leeper was a four-time U.S. high jump champ (two indoor, two outdoor) and finished 11th at the 2000 Olympics after a personal-best 7-8½ in the Trials. He won a juco title at Dodge City and NCAA title at K-State (1998).

Shalee Lehning

Basketball, Sublette, 1986-

Leading Sublette to two state titles with 2,510 points (fourth in Kansas) and two All-State honors, Lehning was a two-time All-Big 12 player at K-State (2008, '09) and leads the program in assists and minutes. In her third WNBA season.

Paul Lindblad

Baseball, Chanute, 1941-2006

He was 68-63 with 64 saves and a 3.29 ERA over 14 major-league seasons (1965-78), but he was known more as being one of the game's best left-handed relievers. He was part of three championship teams (A's twice, Yankees once).

Melvin Lister

Track and field, Leavenworth, 1977-

Lister won national long jump or triple jump titles in high school, junior college (Butler), Division I (Arkansas) and national elite levels. He qualified for the 2000 and 2004 Olympics in the long jump, also winning the NCAA triple jump in 2000.

Dutch Lonborg

Basketball, Horton, 1898-1985

Before he became a hall of fame coach, Lonborg was one of Kansas' first basketball All-Americans (1919). He was twice an all-conference basketball player and three times an all-conference football player.

Harold Manning

Track and field, Sedgwick, 1909-2003

Manning competed for the University of Wichita but gained notoriety at the national level. He won the AAU steeplechase in 1934 and 1936 and won the event in the '36 Olympic Trials in a world-record 9 minutes, 8.2 seconds. He was fifth in Berlin.

Bo Maynes

Wrestling, Salina, 1979-

Salina South's Maynes was 130-0 from 1994 to 1998, Kansas' first undefeated four-time champion. Maynes was never taken down in a high school match, then was 86-27 at Oklahoma with one Big 12 championship (127 pounds).

Brian Moorman

Football, Sedgwick, 1976-

Moorman was as good a track athlete — he was a state high school hurdles champ and 10-time track A-A at PSU — but his punting skills led him to an NFL career. He’s a 10-year Bills veteran with two All-Pro appearances and 43.5-yard average.

Ed Nealy

Basketball, Bonner Springs, 1960-

K-State’s only 1,000-point, 1,000-rebound player was a tireless worker inside, leading the Cats to three NCAA appearances. He played 10 NBA seasons - 61 of his 78 starts were as a Kings rookie in 1982-83 - and averaged 2.7 points.

Jordy Nelson

Football, Riley, 1985-

He was All-State in basketball at Riley County, then a breakout senior year at K-State included All-Big 12 and All-America honors, 122 catches for 1,606 yards and 11 touchdowns. Nelson caught national attention with his nine-catch, 140-yard, one touchdown Super Bowl game for Green Bay in February.

Ron Neugent

Swimming, Wichita, 1960-

Neugent, from East High, was a Wichita Swim Club standout who won the World University Games’ 1500 meters in 1979 before qualifying for the 1980 Olympic team that boycotted the Moscow Games. Transferring from SMU to KU, Neugent held the U.S. 1500 short-course record and was an All-American in ’83.

Mike Pelfrey

Baseball, Wichita, 1984-

At age 27, the 6-foot-7 former WSU All-American is the Mets’ No. 1 starter. He has 48 career wins, including a 15-9 mark in 2010 (with a 3.66 ERA). Pelfrey was a two-time All-American before being the ninth overall pick as a junior in the 2005 draft.

Ricky Ross

Basketball, Wichita, 1961-

In the argument for greatest high school player Kansas has produced. Ross, a silky-smooth shooter and scorer, led South High to two state titles and averaged 31.9 points as a senior. Averaged 17.9 points in two years at Tulsa after a year at KU, but didn’t play in the NBA.

Anna Seaton Huntington

Rowing, Manhattan, 1964-

Huntington was one of America’s premier female rowers, competing in two Olympics and winning 14 American championships and four silver medals in the World Rowing Championships. She was U.S. Rowing Association female athlete of the year in 1990 and earned bronze in the ’92 Olympics in pairs. She turned to yachting and was a member of the America3 all-women’s team that tried to qualify for the 1995 America’s Cup.

David Segui

Baseball, Kansas City, 1966-

From Bishop Ward High, Segui reached the majors in his third pro season (1990) and was a dependable bat for 15 seasons. He played for eight teams, collecting 1,412 hits with a .291 career batting average.

Janell Smith

Track and field, Fredonia, 1947-

There were no girls track teams in 1965, so Smith ran with the boys. Her 52.3-second 400 meters still hasn’t been beaten in Kansas. At 17, Smith qualified for the 1964 Tokyo Games in the 400, reaching the semifinals in an American-record time. She won national AAU 400 races in 1964 and ’65, even earning a Sports Illustrated cover her senior year at Fredonia.

Jeff Smith

Football, Wichita, 1962-

A two-time All-State RB from Southeast who led the Buffs to two state titles, he was All-Big Eight at Nebraska (1984) and led the Big Eight in all-purpose yards. He played four NFL seasons.

Rick Steelsmith

Bowling, Topeka, 1964-

Probably the greatest collegiate bowler, becoming the first to be named All-America four times (two at Vincennes in Indiana in 1984-85, two at WSU in 1986-87). PBA Rookie of the Year in ’88 who won two PBA Tour titles.

Mal Stevens

Football, Osborne, 1901-79

Stevens starred as Washburn’s quarterback from 1919-21, then left for Yale, where he was a star halfback in 1923. Yale was 8-0, outscored opponents 230-38, and Stevens is one of three from that backfield in the College Football HOF.

Nick Taylor

Tennis, Wichita, 1979-

Taylor is one of the world’s premier wheelchair players, winning gold in doubles at the 2004 and 2008 Paralympic Games. He has won seven quad doubles majors and two quad singles majors and has been ranked No. 1 in both divisions.

Jamie Thompson

Basketball, Wichita, 1945-2006

An All-State player who led East to the 1962 state title, he joined the Shockers and averaged 17.6 points. He was twice All-Missouri Valley, leading the Shockers (with Kelly Pete) to the ’65 Final Four. Also a standout local golfer.

Charlie Tidwell

Track and field, Independence, 1937-1969

Tidwell was one of the Big Eight's most accomplished sprinters while at KU, winning five NCAA titles in three years. He set the world record in the 220-yard hurdles (22.7 seconds) and three other events, helping KU to consecutive national titles (1959, 1960).

Jerame Tuman

Football, Liberal, 1976-

Tuman was an All-State football player and standout field competitor at Liberal, then was three-time All-Big Ten TE at Michigan before a 10-year NFL career, including a Super Bowl XL ring with Pittsburgh.

Marc Waldie

Volleyball, Wichita, 1955-

Despite no boys volleyball in Kansas, Waldie graduated from East High and became a standout middle blocker at Ohio State and was part of the 1984 gold medal-winning Olympic team.

Rashad Washington

Football, Wichita, 1980-

A rare two-sport All-State player (football/basketball), Washington played both sides of the football at K-State and was with the New York Jets for four years.

Earl Watson

Basketball, Kansas City, 1979-

The Washington High point guard was a four-year UCLA starter, averaging 11.2 points and 4.7 assists for his career (1997-2001). He has followed with a consistent, 10-year NBA career in which he's averaged 7.1 points and 4.5 assists (4.3 and 3.5 in Utah last season).

Kamerion Wimbley

Football, Wichita, 1983-

Versatility hurt him at Northwest High — he was All-City punter, not DE or QB — but he became a standout DE at Florida State and has 35½ sacks in five NFL seasons with the Browns (first-round pick in ’06) and Raiders.