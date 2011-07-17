North's Conner Frankamp commits to Kansas

On Saturday, North junior guard Conner Frankamp celebrated his 16th birthday and also clarified his future by making an oral commitment to play basketball at Kansas.

"It's been my dream to go there since I started playing basketball," Frankamp said on Sunday. "I loved the program there. The style of play fits my style really good.... I don't think I've ever been this happy in my life."

Frankamp averaged 27.2 points for North during his sophomore season and was an All-Metro selection by The Eagle. It's been a heady summer for Frankamp, who also was named to the U16 USA Basketball team and played in Cancun, Mexico, with the national team last month.

While the Jayhawks have been Frankamp's favorite team, he honestly believes his game will translate well to the elite college level after he graduates in 2013.

"It's my smart play and my shooting ability," he said. "I don't force the issue very much, and I try not to make too many turnovers.... I know KU likes to run and get up and down the court. They run a lot of pick-and-roll offense. I like that. I like to run and score in transition."

Frankamp is most known for his ability to score. He set the City League single-game scoring record of 52 points last season during a double-overtime loss at Northwest. He shot 49 percent from two-point range, 43 percent from three and 89 percent from the free-throw line.

When the ball is in his hands, opponents know that he can use his quickness to drive to the basket or hit from three-point — or deeper — range.

But as a point guard, he also has ballhandling skills and the ability to make the sweet pass to open teammates.

"Like I tell everyone, he'd rather make a good pass, a good assist, rather than shoot the open two," North coach Gary Squires said. "I feel he can create his shot at any time, but if a guy is open, he'll give it to him. He's not selfish at all. His shooting and ballhandling skills and seeing the open floor — he handles the ball so well in the open floor. He's so unselfish; he really is.

"At North, in our situation, he has to look to score. He has to look to shoot, and we don't have a problem with that."