The Eagle's 2011 All-Metro girls soccer team

This is the seventh year for All-Metro teams selected by The Eagle, recognizing the best high school athletes in team sports throughout Sedgwick, Butler and Harvey counties.

In May, nomination ballots were sent to all girls soccer coaches at the 39 high schools in Sedgwick, Butler and Harvey counties. Coaches were asked to return the ballots with nominations of the best players within those counties that they saw this season, including their own players. The team was selected by Jeffrey Lutz after tabulating nominations, his own evaluation of players and additional input from coaches and other media members.

KEIGHTON ALLEN

Junior goalkeeper

Bishop Carroll

Defense was Carroll’s primary strength, but the Eagles weren’t always perfect. Allen often bailed out her teammates by making athletic, acrobatic saves and using her long arms and legs to get to balls that initially appear out of her reach.

MCKENZIE HARTZOG

Junior midfielder

Maize

A three-sport athlete, Hartzog used her athleticism to be an X-factor in Maize’s midfield. She was adept at winning balls in the air and using her quickness to beat the opposition to 50-50 opportunities. She scored six goals and had seven assists.

ASHLEY HOWELL

Senior defender

Kapaun Mount Carmel

With fewer proven scorers than in past years, the Crusaders relied most heavily on defense. Howell was the central figure in those efforts, helping to lead them to the Class 5A quarterfinals. Kapaun had nine shutouts and allowed more than two goals in two games.

KATIE KEMPF

Senior midfielder

Kapaun Mount Carmel

Kempf was perhaps the Crusaders’ most versatile player. She spent the majority of the time at midfield, but could move to forward in a pinch. She’s a skilled ball handler and strong at creating her own shot in open space. Kempf scored two goals in a win over Trinity Academy.

TAYLOR KRUSE

Junior forward

Kapaun Mount Carmel

Kapaun’s scoring was often a team effort, but Kruse provided a reliable option. She led the Crusaders with 18 goals and was frequently in position to score when given a chance. Kruse developed strong chemistry with Kapaun’s midfielders and fellow forwards.

KELSEY LYDEN

Senior midfielder

Maize

Maize didn’t lose a game until the Class 6A semifinals and scored at least three goals in 13 games, so there was plenty of offense to go around. Lyden led the balanced attack with 17 assists to go along with 14 goals. She has signed to play at Kansas.

TERESA OFFERMAN

Senior defender

Bishop Carroll

A two-time All-Metro selection, Offerman was the lynchpin in Carroll’s often-dominating defense. She strongly contributed to Carroll’s 15 shutouts by keeping the opposition’s best scorer from becoming a factor. The Eagles at one point had a string of seven straight shutouts.

KALYN PFAFF

Junior forward

Rose Hill

Pfaff set a school record with six goals in a win over Circle and notched 41 for the season, more than double her 2010 total of 20. She was most often the fastest player on the field and she converted many one-on-one opportunities in leading Rose Hill to the 4-1A semifinals.

JADA SCOTT

Freshman forward

Heights

Scott’s first two goals came in a loss to Kapaun in the Titan Classic, and Scott stayed hot the rest of the season, scoring 26 goals with 11 assists. The Falcons needed a scorer to replace former two-time All-Metro pick Selby Polley, and Scott started the path to matching Polley’s production.

SHELBY SEMENTELLI

Senior defender

Andover Central

The Jaguars had an All-Metro defender last season, Maddie Chapin, and Sementelli did her part to continue that tradition. Her and Central’s most important performance came in the 5A regional, when Central held Kapaun to one goal through four overtimes before winning in penalty kicks.

MADISON WEDEKIND

Sophomore forward

Valley Center

Valley Center’s surge into the 5A semifinals coincided with the emergence of Wedekind as its most dependable offensive performer. Wedekind led the Hornets with 10 goals while delivering eight assists.

JEFF BURGER

Coach

Valley Center

Burger led the Hornets to their first trip to the state semifinals, and Valley Center beat Carroll for third place. The Hornets lost three games to Class 5A schools _ against McPherson, Andover Central and Carroll _ but later avenged all of them.