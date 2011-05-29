Joe Fisher, Morgan Burns finish in front

Valley Center senior Joe Fisher knows what his future holds. He'll take two weeks off from running, then in July he'll head to Auburn on a track scholarship.

Trinity Academy senior Morgan Burns' future is set, too. His summer will be chock full of preparing himself for playing football at Kansas State.

Fisher and Burns still had to take care of some business at Saturday's state track and field championships at Cessna Stadium. Specifically, multiple state track titles.

They lived up to the expectations, as Fisher won the Class 5A 100 and 200 meters, and Burns won the 4A 100, 200 and 400, setting a meet record in the 100.

"If it hadn't been for all this," Burns said as he looked around the stadium, "I might not be playing football at K-State. I think they found out about me and my speed through track. It's been a huge blessing for me; it's been a huge part of my life."

Fisher had more difficulty putting into words what he thought about the moment.

"I wouldn't say I'm sad, but it's emotional that we're going our separate ways to achieve different things, whether in sports or not," he said.

A year ago, the storyline was Fisher and Burns, who were both in 4A. Fisher won the 100, while Burns was left without a title. Burns had won the 100 and the 200 in 2009.

Fisher came into this meet with the second-best time in Kansas history in the 100 (10.35), and his goals were firmly on getting two titles.

It's why he made sure not to lose his focus even as he became an elite track athlete. It's why Fisher continued to lift weights on meet days, even on Saturday when he got to the Valley Center weight room at 6:30 a.m.

Lifting weights on meet days "is a testament to his mindset with preparing himself, his body, his mind to compete," Valley Center coach Daniel Smith said.

Fisher left no doubt in his races, cruising to the 100 win in 10.60, the best 100 time Saturday, and 21.59 in the 200.

He didn't get a record, and that was frustrating because he thought he had it in the 100.

"Honestly, I thought I ran a 10.3-something," Fisher said. "That's what I was hoping for. These are muggy conditions. I guess you can't pull it off."

As for Burns, his focus has always been squarely on football. Even though he started running track in second grade, football was his passion. He could have chosen to skip track this year, instead getting into the shape he'll need to be a college football player.

But he said Kansas State coaches encouraged him to run track, and, frankly, it would have been odd if he wasn't sprinting.

"My preparation was a little different from the last couple years," Burns said. "Instead of losing my football weight, my track coach decided we were going to keep the weight and still do some explosiveness like we do for football, but throw some speed in there. It's worked great for my 400 and 200, and it's given me more endurance for all the races. It's probably the best year I've ever run."

He came into the state meet with the best times in 4A in the 100 and the 400.

Burns had a tough 400, where he had to regain the lead. But with about 70 meters remaining, he snatched it for good.

"I knew if it came down to guts, I would win," he said.

By the time he got to the 200, Burns was pretty worn out. But there was his coach, Tyler Ryan, at the starting line doing his best to pump up Burns.

And just like usual, the adrenaline started coursing through him.

"That was my last sprint ever," Burns said. "I was pumped."

Then again, maybe it wasn't his last.

Kansas State track coaches have been talking to him about running track, as well. It's a question for the future.