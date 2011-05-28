Semifinal shutouts hit Carroll, Valley Center in 5A soccer

EMPORIA — No opponent had scored the first goal on the undefeated Bishop Carroll girls soccer team all season.

That came to a halt Friday as defending state champion St. Thomas Aquinas scored the first goal of their Class 5A semifinal matchup and handed the Eagles their first loss, 2-0.

It sends Carroll into today's third-place game against Valley Center.

"(Aquinas) managed to hold the ball a vast majority of the game, which hasn't happened to us all season long," first-year Carroll coach Greg Rauch said. "I think that since they had so much offensive firepower, wave after wave of it, we never had a chance to get on our toes and go forward.

"It felt like we were defending the entire match, really."

The Eagles were unable to get off a shot on goal in the first half. Their first of only two shots came with 22 minutes remaining. Aquinas (15-5) had 16 shots, including a goal from Kelley Sweeney in the seventh minute.

"We haven't competed against anyone of that caliber," Carroll senior defender Teresa Offerman said. " We did know that (Aquinas) was a strong team and that they play stronger teams than we've been playing."

The Eagles' standout goalkeeper, Keighton Allen, finished with seven saves while also giving up a goal to the Saints' Nicole Alfonsin in the second half. Allen was knocked to the ground hard on a couple of collisions. The second came with just under 13 minutes to play, and she left the field before returning two minutes later.

BV Southwest 3, Valley Center 0 — The first-year Timberwolves used a furious offensive attack and took a 1-0 lead 16 minutes into the first half on a goal by Jennifer Kealey. It was BV Southwest's sixth shot of the half.

"At times we did some nice things," Valley Center coach Jeff Burger said. "But really, we struggled to get scoring opportunities. We just couldn't hit in the spaces that we needed to."

The Hornets were held to three shots, while BV Southwest had 15.

The loss sets Valley Center up for today's third-place game against Carroll at noon.

St. Thomas Aquinas (15-5) 1 1 — 2 Bishop Carroll (17-1-1) 0 0 — 0

First half—Aquinas, Sweeney (Kwapiszeski). Second half— Aquinas, Alfonsin (Carroll). Shots—Aquinas 6-10—16, Carroll 0-2—2. Saves— Aquinas, Harrison 0-1—1; Carroll, Allen 2-5—7.

Valley Center (14-6) 0 0 — 0 Blue Valley Southwest (16-3-1) 1 2 — 3

First half—BV Southwest, Baird (unassisted). Second half—BV Southwest, Betsch (unassisted). BV Southwest, Eldridge (unassisted). Shots— Valley Center 2-1—3, BV Southwest 8-7—15. Saves— Valley Center, Hill 2-1—3, BV Southwest, Kealy 1-0—1.