Trinity, Maize South eliminated in 4A baseball

SALINA — Trinity Academy pitcher Josh Merrill kept glancing over at the dugout in the seventh inning of the Knights’ 6-1 loss to Spring Hill in the Class 4A baseball quarterfinals at Evans Stadium on Friday.

The right-handed senior struggled early and he was hoping coach Dave Martin wasn’t going to pull him.

“I wanted to finish out the game,” Merrill said. “I left the ball over the plate and they made me pay for that. It’s kind of how the whole game went.

“There are 64 teams (in 4A) and we are one of the eight that made it to state. We got where we wanted to get, we just didn’t quite finish it out.”

Merrill stayed in the game, striking out the final three Spring Hill batters, but Trinity’s offense couldn’t overcome the five-run deficit in the bottom half.

“We couldn’t get (Spring Hill pitcher Zachary Pickett) rattled,” Martin said. “He never really gave us a chance. We never had him on the ropes and put enough pressure on the guy.”

Spring Hill took an early 5-0 lead that Trinity couldn’t recover from.

Up 1-0, the Broncos added four runs in the second inning. With the bases loaded, Spring Hill’s Miles Updike doubled to score two runs. Merrill walked the next two batters and threw a wild pitch to add to Spring Hill’s lead.

“We had a bad inning,” Martin said. “They strung together some hits and we didn’t help ourselves, walking a couple of guys. They were the better team today.”

Pratt 3, Maize South 1 — Maize South couldn’t hold on to an early lead.

After reaching third base on a Kord Sanders double, Micah Kiser scored off a wild pitch to put Maize South ahead 1-0 in the third inning.

The Mavericks didn’t keep the one-run lead long. Pratt countered with two runs in the bottom of the inning.

After loading the bases with no outs in the fourth inning, Maize South went down in order.

“We had the bases loaded and nobody out and we can’t capitalize in the bottom of the order. Those things can’t happen at state,” Maize South coach Chad Christensen said. “We’re down to eight good ballclubs and you have to play solid baseball. We gave a couple innings away in that.”

In the fifth inning, the Mavericks had two runners thrown out at second base, one from Pratt catcher Easton Herring and one from center field.

“We knew that they were aggressive on the basepaths,” Pratt coach Pat Stivers said. “That’s what we worked on all week, being aware when guys got on that there was an opportunity that they were going to take off.”

Up 3-1, Pratt retired six straight Maize South batters in the final two innings. Pratt will play St. James Academy in the semifinals today.

Basehor-Linwood (12-12) 000 004 2 — 6 10 3

Baxter Springs (17-2) 003 202 x — 7 þ7 1

W—Patton. L—Stubbs. HR—Basehor-Linwood, Quigley.

Spring Hill (17-6) 140 001 0 — 6 12 0

Trinity Academy (16-6) 000 100 0 — 1 þ3 1

W—Pickett. L—Merrill.

Maize South (15-9) 001 000 0 — 1 5 2

Pratt (21-3) 002 010 x — 3 9 0

W—Dean. L—Keller.

Topeka Hayden (15-9) 000 000 0 — 0 1 2

St. James Academy (19-5) 031 002 x — 6 8 1

W—Schumacher. L—Eckelman.