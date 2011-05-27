Mulvane's Evan Landes loves to run

Conversations between Mulvane track coach Dale Landes and his son, Evan, usually revolve around some aspect of running.

"I ask him constantly after the workout is over —'How did you feel at the end? At what point did you feel you'd hit the wall or didn't have any energy left?' " Dale Landes said.

Those conversations are invaluable for Evan, a Mulvane senior who will run in the Class 4A 3200- and 1600-meter races at the state track meet today and Saturday at Cessna Stadium.

"I try to keep up a bit of communication, especially around practice, after a workout, (about) how I'm feeling," Evan said. "Mostly, he's a sounding board for me to talk about how I'm feeling or to get ideas."

Evan, who has signed to run cross country and track at Kansas, is attuned to the nuances of his body and how he is affected by a specific workout or run. He keeps a running diary, although he admits to being lax with that over the past few weeks.

"I've always been interested in biology, the physiology and what all is going on when you're running," said Evan, who won the 4A cross country title in the fall.

He reads articles online, books, textbooks, anything to cull more information about running and his body.

Such knowledge is key during races.

"You know when you can push yourself and when you can't, when you should (push) and when you shouldn't," he said.

While Dale Landes has a love for distance running — he has been the cross country coach for more than 20 years — his son didn't always share that passion.

And that was OK.

Dale introduced Evan to running through a road race they'd run together each year. Dale didn't want running to be a chore; he wanted it to remain fun, so they didn't train. They just ran.

Before entering seventh grade, though, Evan latched onto the sport when several older runners him asked if he wanted to train before the season. He did.

"I think the idea of working hard to try to make myself better and working hard with a group of guys made it more enticing to keep working at it," Evan said.

Dale has emphasized exactly that since Evan was young.

"No matter what sport he chose, if he liked it enough, he should put a lot of effort into it," Dale said."... He's heard the stories at home, about this athlete could have been better if he put more time into it."

Dale told his son from a young age about eating right, that happy meals from McDonald's wouldn't help him in athletics.

Evan restricted his diet, focusing only on those foods that benefit him. Grilled chicken, peanut butter — foods loaded with carbohydrates and proteins.

"I have goals that I want to accomplish, and every little bit is going to help me get closer to those goals," he said. "This is only going to make me better for it. That makes it worth it."

He also went to his father for knowledge, relentlessly asking for help on how to improve his form, his time, his endurance, his strength.

"He kept asking, 'What do I need to do, how did I do on this workout?' " Dale said. "That's what made us closer. We would talk about it quite a bit. He knows how to be a good distance runner."

Evan wants to win the 3200 tonight, which should start about 6:40, and the 1600 on Saturday.

His 1600 time (4 minutes, 25.10 seconds) is tops in 4A, while his 3200 (9:14.51) is the state's best this season.

He finished second in the 3200 in 2010 and was fourth in the 1600.

Winning cross country last fall has given him confidence he can do the same in track. After all, he's run against most of the other runners before.

He also has the ability to finish a race well, which Dale said is because of Evan's strength.

"I don't have as much of a kick as some people," Evan said. "But I'm confident that the pace I start out at is going to be pretty close to the pace that I'm finishing toward the end of the race where some of those guys won't be able to hold that for so long."

Saturday will be an emotional day when Evan runs his final race for his father and Mulvane. There have already been difficult moments for Dale — the last state cross country meet and graduation.

"Basically, I can turn to (my dad) for whatever," Evan said. "Running has brought us closer. I get to talk to him about running or training. But I can talk to him about anything else from there."