Four races, no problems for Goddard freshman

If the plan goes to form, Natali Engle will have sprinted 2,200-meters by the time she leaves her first state track and field meet this weekend at Cessna Stadium.

This plan has been in the works for awhile, since March, according to Goddard coach Brian Wetta. Back then, though, he didn't know if a 15-year-old freshman could handle it.

Four events, essentially six races, every meet is what it required from Engle. She hasn't just accepted the challenge; she has excelled at each event and the preparation that goes along with it.

Last week Engle became one of two girls sprinters in Class 6A to qualify in the 100, 200 and 400 and run a leg on a state-qualifying relay team (Goddard's 1600 relay).

"We knew the potential she had," Wetta said. "We had a little bit of foresight there. The biggest thing this season was getting her the experience of doing it all season long. She's a pro at it now."

That makes the task seem a little less daunting. She will attempt to qualify for the finals of the 200, 400 and 1600 relay on Friday, which could lead to up to five races on Saturday.

"But I've been able to run six all year," Engle said. "And there's hours between these ones. I'm going to have fresh legs and I think I'll be able to give 150 percent in every one."

By now, she has become an expert on how to approach the task.

"You have to provide your body with what it needs or else it's just going to die," Engle said. "You have to keep hydrated. I've learned a lot this year about the carbs, the protein, the electrolytes. Not huge meals, little ones."

That dedication isn't unheard of, but certainly is a rarity for most coaches.

"It is rare that an athlete really, truly loves track and field," Wetta said. "A lot of kids come out for a variety of reasons. They want to stay in shape for another sport. They like it because it's social. But I truly believe that Natali loves it."

She's picked up a new love this year in the 400. Engle knows it's not too popular and she's not fond of the length.

"But whenever you think you're dead and you don't have anything left and then you push through it, I really like that feeling," Engle said.

Another factor that has allowed Engle to succeed is her maturity. She carries herself with the savvy of a veteran, which comes off in her expectations for the weekend.

"Placing would be nice, but I'm kind of looking for more of a personal thing," Engle said. "I just want to do my best because sometimes that's all you can do when you're going against girls that are definitely better and deserve to be there because they've been working at it longer than I have."

So are there any nerves for the freshman? Please, she's been doing this all season.

"I try not to stress out about it or over-think it," Engle said. "It's something that should come natural if you've been training for it. I'm more excited than anything because this is just my first opportunity."