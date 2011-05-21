Northwest boys sprint to state

GODDARD — There was not supposed to be a replacement on the track team for Northwest graduates like Demarcus Robinson and Andrew Etheridge.

That's what this year's group of Northwest sprinters kept telling themselves as motivation. It's worked.

Northwest won the boys team title at the Class 6A Regional hosted at Goddard on Friday night, largely because of the 68 points scored by its sprinters. Maize won the girls team title and qualified 14 girls to state.

"We've been wanting to go to state since we started this year," Northwest junior Zach Franklin said. "Everybody thought since (Robinson and Etheridge) left, Northwest wasn't going to be anything this year. I think we're proving them wrong."

Franklin teamed with Deron Thompson and Chris Hughes to dominate the sprints. Northwest swept the top three in the 100 and went 1-2 in the 200. The Grizzlies also won the 400-meter relay and the 1600 relay.

"This group is really starting to pick up quite a bit," Northwest boys coach Ron Russell said. "They've actually ran a faster time than those guys last year. Last year we had a lot more raw speed, but I think this group is more fundamentally sound."

Maize didn't have a challenger for the girls' team title. The Eagles had individual winners in Lisa Tomasu (300 hurdles) and Janelle Wilgers (pole vault).

"We've really done it most of the year with fourths, fifths and sixths," Maize girls coach Dana Handy said. "We don't have girls that generally win, but almost everybody today PR'd, so I'm really proud of them."

The Goddard girls were behind Maize, mostly because of freshman Natali Engle. She was the only athlete in the regional to qualify in four events: 100, 200, 400 and 1600 relay.

"I love every single one of my races," Engle said. "I try to give my best in every one of them. I realize it's a big load, but I'm glad that I have the ability to do it and I can push myself to do it."

Goddard also had a surprise on the boys' side with Nathan Baker setting a personal-best triple jump of 43 feet, 4 1/2 inches to qualify on his last jump. Nick Betts, his teammate, won with a jump of 45-11 1/2.

"I knew I had to pull a big jump that time," Baker said. "I've had problem with scratching. I finally just scooted back and went as fast as I could and I got it."

Maize also had a rarity in Scott Hendricks, who qualified in three individual events — the 100, 200 and pole vault.

"My dad was a decathlete for Wichita State and he really encouraged me to do pole vault," Hendricks said. "Being short (5-foot-8) like me, my speed really helps me a lot in that event. You need as much as you can get."

At Goddard

Girls

Team—Maize 134, Goddard 94, Dodge City 79, Garden City 74, Hutchinson 69, Northwest 61, Campus 26, South 20.

100—1. Johnson, Dodge City, 12.28; 2. Engle, Goddard, 12.46; 3. Jacobs, Hutchinson, 12.51; 4. Brown, Garden City, 12.73. 200— 1. Engle, Goddard, 26.09; 2. Johnson, Dodge City, 26.12; 3. Jacobs, Hutchinson, 26.37; 4. Ekweariri, Garden City, 26.66. 400— 1. Engle, Goddard, 59.25; 2. Johnson, Northwest, 1:00.04; 3. Pfannenstiel, Goddard, 1:02.01; 4. Fischer, Goddard, 1:03.08. 800— 1. Doll, Garden City, 2:23.74; 2. Roeser, Maize, 2:24.97; 3. Keck, Campus, Penner, Maize, 2:28.32. 1600— 1. Ballinger, Goddard, 5:31.07; 2. Roy, Maize, 5:32.52; 3. Jackson, Garden City, 5:38.55; 4. Hollinger, Goddard, 5:44.00. 3200— 1. Ballinger, Goddard, 12:04.71; 2. Sy. Roy, Maize, 12:05.49; 3. Jackson, Garden City, 12:25.40; 4. Simpkins, Northwest, 12:27.62. 100 hurdles— 1. Wilson, Dodge City, 15.70; 2. Tomasu, Maize, 16.27; 3. Briggs, Dodge City, 16.31; 4. Binter, Maize, 17.19. 300 hurdles— 1. Tomasu, Maize, 46.11; 2. Schrock, Hutchinson, 46.62; 3. Briggs, Dodge City, 48.97; 4. Frayer, Garden City, 50.54. 400 relay— 1. Dodge City (Moore, Buckner, Wilson, Johnson) 50.25; 2. Maize 50.79; 3. Garden City 51.09; 4. Northwest 51.96. 1600 relay— 1. Hutchinson (Scales, Jacobs, Seitz, Schrock) 4:07.37; 2. Maize 4:07.78; 3. Goddard 4:08.94; Northwest 4:13.66. 3200 relay— 1. Maize (Sy. Roy, Wedman, Roeser, Penner) 10:04.46; 2. Garden City; 3. Hutchinson 10:24.11; 4. Campus 10:26.06. High jump— 1. Reid, Maize, 5-0; 2. Schrock, Hutchinson, 4-10; 2. Keck, Campus, 4-10; 4. Harper, Northwest, 4-10. Pole vault— 1. Wilgers, Maize, 10-6; 2. Doerksen, Northwest, 10-0; 3. Trentman, Garden City, 9-6; 4. Kroll, Maize, 9-6. Long jump— 1. Kitchen, South, 17-5 1/2; 2. Nolen, Northwest, 17-2; 3. Buckner, Dodge City, 17-1; 4. Keck, Campus, 16-7. Triple jump— 1. Kitchen, South, 36-0; 2. Nolen, Northwest, 35-9 1/2; 3. Buckner, Dodge City, 35-6; 4. Cotman, Northwest, 35-5. Shot put— 1. Iverson, Hutchinson, 39-10 1/2; 2. Riddle, Maize, 35-9; 3. Green, Maize, 35-6 1/4; 4. Stuckey, Maize, 34-9 3/4. Discus— 1. Iverson, Hutchinson, 113-9; 2. Oberley, Dodge City, 103-1; 3. Spilinek, Goddard, 100-2 1/4; 4. Anderson, Goddard, 96-10. Javelin— 1. Spilinek, Goddard, 118-0; 2. Caine, Garden City, 103-3; 3. Heatwole, Garden City, 102-3; 4. Riddle, Maize, 101-2.

Boys

Team—Northwest 107, Campus 83, Goddard 79, Garden City 78, Maize 77, Dodge City 61, Hutchinson 38, South 35.

100—1. Thompson, Northwest, 10.93; 2. Franklin, Northwest, 10.94; 3. Hughes, Northwest, 11.04; 4. Hendricks, Maize, 11.06. 200— 1. Franklin, Northwest, 22.33; 2. Thompson, Northwest, 22.36; 3. Hendricks, Maize, 22.75; 4. Silva, Garden City, 22.82. 400— 1. Davis, Campus, 50.16; 2. Chester, Garden City, 50.57; 3. Saisi, Northwest, 50.86; 4. Hoch, Maize, 51.01. 800— 1. Hoch, Maize, 2:01.89; 2. Ramirez, Garden City, 2:02.15; 3. Carmona, Dodge City, 2:02.75; 4. Frondorf, Hutchinson, 2:03.92. 1600— 1. Hopkins, Maize, 4:27.68; 2. Keirns, Campus, 4:29.52; 3. Wise, Hutchinson, 4:31.92; 4. Carmona, Dodge City, 4:32.36. 3200— 1. Wise, Hutchinson, 9:46.04; 2. Keirns, Campus, 9:51.99; 3. Hopkins, Maize, 10:03.33; 4. Hambrick, Goddard, 10:08.92. 110 hurdles— 1. Duvall, Garden City, 15.11; 2. Hardyway, Campus, 15.22; 3. Grissamore, Maize, 15.60; 4. Rose, Hutchinson, 15.62. 300 hurdles— 1. Bradshaw, Dodge City, 41.48; 2. Dir, Goddard, 41.62; 3. Rose, Hutchinson, 41.87; 4. Orajiato, Northwest, 42.49. 400 relay— 1. Northwest (Hughes, Dillard, Franklin, Thompson) 42.48; 2. Goddard 43.94; 3. Campus 44.01; 4. Garden City 44.23. 1600 relay— 1. Northwest (Dillard, Saisi, Carter, Franklin) 3:24.10; 2. Garden City 3:27.30; 3. Campus 3:28.00; 4. Maize 3:28.02. 3200 relay— 1. Garden City (Chester, Gottsponer, De la Rosa, Ramirez) 8:15.37; 2. Dodge City 8:20.35; 3. Northwest 8:22.73; 4. Goddard 8:25.32. High jump— 1. Bush, Goddard, 6-5; 2. Pope, Northwest, 6-0; 3. Bonner, Dodge City, 5-10; 4. Norman, Hutchinson, 5-8. Pole vault— 1. Ewertz, South, 13-6; 2. Hendricks, Maize, 13-6; 3. Smith, Goddard, 12-6; 4. Paige, Maize, 12-6. Long jump— 1. Triplett, Goddard, 21-9 1/2; 2. Pope, Northwest, 21-5; 3. Cantrell, Campus, 21-4; 4. Bradshaw, Dodge City, 21-3. Triple jump— 1. Betts, Goddard, 45-11 1/2; 2. Hardyway, Campus, 44-2 1/2; 3. Baker, Goddard, 43-4 1/2; 4. Pope, Northwest, 42-7. Shot put— 1. Alexander, Garden City, 48-10 1/2; 2. Jones, South, 47-1; 3. Catto, South, 46-10 3/4; 4. Gutierres, Dodge City, 46-3. Discus— 1. Sonday, Dodge City, 145-1; 2. Jones, South, 142-7 1/2; 3. Tipton, Goddard, 140-3; 4. Mar, Maize, 136-9 1/2. Javelin— 1. G. Cantrell, Campus, 180-7; 2. Luna, Garden City, 162-8; 3. Stout, Campus, 152-0; 4. Lewis, Northwest, 146-1.