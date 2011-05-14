Surprises spice up City League track meet

The East girls' 400-meter relay team had just become City League champions Friday night at Northwest, much to the surprise of spectators. One coach even wondered out loud, "Where did they come from?"

It was that type of night at the City League meet, with unexpected outcomes surprising spectators. But in the end, the depth of Bishop Carroll was too much to overcome as it won both team titles. Carroll's victories were punctuated with 1-2-3 sweeps in the 300 hurdles on both sides.

"In the sprints, it's always been like Southeast and Heights," said East's Tori Spann, who anchored the winning 400 relay team. "People don't think of us up there with them. But now, we can show them what we did here."

East stayed competitive with Cakota Hernandez and Jaquita Jones running the first two legs, then made its move with Toshjanae Valentine and closed it out with Spann.

Valentine also turned heads in the 100, edging Heights' Taylor Chandler in a time of 12.48.

"I couldn't believe that I won," Valentine said. "I know she's faster than me, so I was shocked. I just put my all into it. I'm just really happy now."

West's Mikel Anderson felt the same way about his boys 400 showdown with Heights' Matthew Wright. Wright held the lead with about 100 left, but Anderson won by one hundredth of a second.

"You've got to have the will power to do it," Anderson said. "Like I do cross country, so I can do this all day."

Another entertaining race came in the boys 400 relay, which Northwest won in a time of 43.08 — one hundredth of a second faster than Heights.

Freshman Deron Thompson anchored the winning team for the Grizzlies, but was almost upstaged by Heights' Skylarr Gatson.

"I knew he was coming, but I tried not to think about it," Thompson said. "I tried to stay focused on how close I was to the goal."

Gatson closed around a 20-meter gap to make it a photo finish. Gatson won the 100 and 200.

"It looked like he was rolling, like he was probably running faster than I've ever seen him run before," Heights coach Steve Crosley said.

The highlight in the distance races came from North junior Amber Eichkorn, who completed the sweep of the 800, 1600 and 3200.

"That was my main goal," Eichkorn said. "I knew I won the 8 and 16 last year. I wanted to prove that I could win all three this year. It feels amazing."

East girl hurt — East senior Haleigh Lewis was hospitalized on Friday when she was struck in the mouth by an errant discus toss during the City League track meet at Northwest High School.

Lewis was outside of the boundaries in the throwing area while collecting her discus when she was hit. Lewis was taken to Via Christi Hospital on St. Francis. East coach Michael Draut said that Lewis would require oral surgery, but was otherwise stable.

Draut said Lewis was in good spirits during a phone conversation Friday night, and she was expected to stay overnight at St. Francis as a precautionary measure.

Girls

Team scores—Bishop Carroll 134, Kapaun Mount Carmel 97, Heights 93, Southeast 69 1/2, East 66, North 55 1/2, Northwest 37, West 19, South 16.

100—1. Valentine, East, 12.48; 2. Chandler, Heights, 12.55; 3. Vailas, Kapaun, 12.74. 200— 1. Chandler, Heights, 25.87; 2. Valentine, East, 26.32; 3. Hermann, Heights, 26.69. 400— 1. Dillard, Carroll, 1:00.90; 2. Hanna, Heights, 1:02.12; 3. Patterson, North, 1:03.29. 800— 1. Eichkorn, North, 2:28.75; 2. Dillard, Carroll, 2:29.86; 3. Greene, East, 2:31.57. 1600— 1. Eichkorn, North, 5:23.91; 2. Maki, Kapaun, 5:29.27; 3. Balch, Carroll, 5:31.42. 3200— 1. Eichkorn, North, 11:48.40; 2. Maki, Kapaun, 11:54.59; 3. Dunn, East, 12:00.35. 400 relay— 1. East 50.72; 2. Heights 50.95; 3. Southeast 51.02. 1600 relay— 1. Carroll 4:14.14; 2. Heights 4:15.05; 3. Kapaun 4:28.63. 3200 relay— 1. East 10:18.06; 2. Carroll 10:28.95; 3. North 10:48.22. 100 hurdles— 1. Pope, Heights, 15.47; 2. Powell, Carroll, 15.64; 3. Bahner, Heights, 16.19. 300 hurdles— 1. Powell, Carroll, 47.02; 2. Seiler, Carroll, 48.74; 3. Nordhus, Carroll, 49.62. 2000 steeplechase— 1. Masood, Southeast, 8:24.93; 2. Suderman, North, 8:32.00; 3. Hand, Kapaun, 8:47.41. High jump— 1. Pope, Heights, 5-2; 2. Rathbun, Carroll, 5-0; 3. Comer-Mounivong, West, 4-10. Pole vault— 1. Detmer, Carroll, 11-7; 2. Meeth, Southeast, 10-1; 3. Doerkson, Northwest, 9-1. Long jump- 1. Kitchen, South, 16-7 1/2; 2. Broadus, Southeast, 16-4; 3. Pope, Heights, 16-3 1/2. Triple jump— 1. Nolen, Northwest, 35-6 1/2; 2. Anderson, Southeast, 35-5 1/2; 3. Kitchen, South, 34-6. Discus— 1. Scheweleit, West, 106-7; 2. Lantz, Kapaun, 102-1; 3. Leland, Carroll, 98-11. Shot put— 1. Lantz, Kapaun, 36-9 1/2; 2. Henderson, Southeast, 36-4; 3. Lienhard, Kapaun, 34-10. Javelin— 1. Halstead, Carroll, 125-8; 2. Shearrer, Kapaun, 117-9; 3. Navarro, East, 96-8.

Boys

Team scores—Bishop Carroll 166, Northwest 72, Heights 68 1/2; Kapaun Mount Carmel 68, Southeast 59, North 56, South 49, East 38 1/2, West 12.

100—1. Gatson, Heights, 10.56; 2. Calloway, Southeast, 10.81; 3. Franklin, Northwest, 10.92. 200— 1. Gatson, Heights, 21.62; 2. Calloway, Southeast, 22.04; 3. Franklin, Northwest, 22.11. 400— 1. Anderson, West, 51.65; 2. Wright, Heights, 51.66; 3. Moore, North, 52.69. 800— 1. Thor, Carroll, 2:00.73; 2. Baldessari, Kapaun, 2:06.59; 3. Brown, Northwest, 2:06.76. 1600— 1. Thor, Carroll, 4:32.50; 2. Hofstetter, Northwest, 4:51.75; 3. Seamster-Davis, East, 4:52.49. 3200— 1. Garcia, Carroll, 10:03.97; 2. Hampton, Carroll, 10:14.51; 3. Castellaw, South, 10:24.03. 110 hurdles— 1. Jorgensen, Kapaun, 15.40; 2. Toedtmann, Kapaun, 15.97; 3. Dang, Carroll, 16.43. 300 hurdles— 1. Nance, Carroll, 41.92; 2. Linnebur, Carroll, 42.79; 3. Hart, Carroll, 43.01. 2000 steeplechase— 1. Bright, North, 6:51.00; 2. Castellaw, South, 6:56.00; 3. Schepis, Carroll, 6:57.72. 400 relay— 1. Northwest 43.08; 2. Heights 43.09; 3. Southeast 43.75. 1600 relay— 1. Northwest 3:31.40; 2. Carroll 3:34.77; 3. North 3:35.73. 3200 relay— 1. East 8:34.11; 2. Kapaun 8:37.75; 3. Carroll 8:41.36. High jump— 1. Henderson, North, 6-6; 2. Hill, Carroll, 6-4; 3. Biedron, Carroll, 6-2. Pole vault— 1. Meyer, Carroll, 14-1; 2. Ewertz, South, 14-1; 3. McPherson, Southeast, 13-1. Long jump— 1. McPherson, Southeast, 20-8 1/2; 2. Henderson, North, 20-8; 3. Glover, Southeast, 20-7 1/2. Triple jump— 1. Hitt, Kapaun, 44-1 1/2; 2. Iheme, Heights, 43-2; 3. Edward, Kapaun, 42-2 1/2. Discus— 1. Melillo, Carroll, 137-10; 2. Jones, South, 133-7; 3. Normore, East, 132-3. Shot put— 1. Jones, South, 49-4; 2. Maxwell, Carroll, 48-11 1/2; 3. Catto, South, 44-0. Javelin— 1. Hawk, Carroll, 167-0; 2. Keane, East, 161-4; 3. Moreland, Heights, 157-0.