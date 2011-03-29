Collegiate tennis works to defend its crowns

Every once in a while, Dave Hawley will have a year when his Collegiate boys tennis team rebuilds. It doesn't happen often.

The Spartans clinched their third straight Class 3-2-1A title a year ago, so is rebuilding necessary? Even with senior Daniel Ritchie back following a second-place singles finish? Or junior Hunter Morris, who placed fourth?

Hawley, in his 34th year as Collegiate's coach, thinks so. At least some.

"We have a lot of rebuilding, but we do have 33 kids out, so we're enjoying it," Hawley said. "The nice thing is that they're well aware of what we've done."

All the Collegiate program has done since 1989 is win 16 state titles, and so laying out expectations isn't hard.

Also in singles this season is senior Paul Abromert, who teamed with graduated Wyatt Kessler last season to place fourth in doubles.

"There's been some kids who have come in and surprised me," he said. "A lot of the kids that don't have a lot of experience did a lot of work in the offseason. I'm very proud of the offseason work the kids put in."

Challenging the Spartans again should be Independent, the runnerup from last season which returns defending singles champion Jake Norman.

"Jake is at the top," Hawley said. "He's as good a singles player in 3A as there has been in a while. To me, (Independent) is the team to beat."

Hawley said he's not worried about the state tournament this early. He likes what he's seen out of his young squad and the leadership he's had from seniors Ritchie and Abromert in practice.

"I might have to rethink this, but this is probably the least-experienced team we've had in 10 years," Hawley said. The two kids we have back in singles are real good and we have others that are doing really well. We'll be all right."