City League baseball notes

Carroll lost 4-3 in the Class 5A title game and lost four players to college baseball, two at the Division I level. But the Eagles return power hitters Tucker Chadd and Brandon Weber, two players who batted better than .450 (Denton Howell and Nolan Barrientos), and pitchers Seth Holman and Thomas Woodard.

East is junior-heavy but features three seniors — Daniel Silva, Drew Plaxton and Gage Fairleigh.

Heights is mostly inexperienced but returns one of its top hitters, outfielder Justin Reynolds, and top pitcher Brandon Mercer.

Kapaun has a deep pitching staff led by Michael Reynolds and support by senior Taylor Floyd and junior Kevin Luman.

North will continue its rebuilding efforts behind senior Jeremiah Kelly and sophomore OF Tanner Raiburn.

Northwest advanced to the Class 6A tournament in 2010, losing in the first round. The Grizzlies' attempt to return could be spurred by Jacob Jones and Cody Eaves, who batted better than .430 while spending time on the mound.

At 10-10, South enjoyed its best finish since 2005. The Titans return ace Tyler Jorgensen, a sophomore who leads a pitching staff that includes Jordan Alexander, Kaale McCollough and Brandon Shelton.

A Southeast lineup that could feature primarily freshmen and sophomores will likely also include juniors Brett Bluma and Tevin Parks, and senior Jon Parrott.

West returns five starters, including pitcher-third baseman Adam Dunn and outfielder Davion Hill.