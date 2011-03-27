Rose Hill sofball pitching makes difference

It doesn't matter if it's the professional, collegiate or high school level. Having pitchers such as Keelyn Bonar and Tori Beltz at the top of a staff puts a softball team leaps and bounds ahead of everybody else.

So don't expect much complaining from Rose Hill coach Kathy Santo.

"I do believe having good starting pitching can make a team very successful," Santo said. "Having those two will definitely keep hitters out of a groove."

Bonar and Beltz, both Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division III selections last season, made life miserable for opponents — the Rockets allowed 48 runs in 23 games. If Rose Hill expects to improve on its 17-6 record, the duo will have to be even better this season.

Bonar, who recorded a 1.28 ERA last season, can overpower hitters with a fastball, or come back with a changeup to throw the batter off balance.

Beltz, a junior, is more of a finesse pitcher who utilizes a knuckle-change. She also has two or three more pitches in her arsenal. Last season, her ERA was 1.59.

With the fastball of Bonar and the off-speed stuff of Beltz, Rose Hill forces opponents to change approaches at the plate for each game of the double-header.

"Tori and I know we are going to play a major role," said Bonar, who has signed to play at Allen County next season. "We have to give our defense a chance to get to every ball."

Last season, Bonar would start game one, with Beltz coming out of the bullpen if needed and for game two, the roles were reversed.

Since the Rockets lost a significant amount of position players, both pitchers will have to contribute offensively as well. When not pitching, Bonar will play first base, while Beltz will play somewhere on the infield.

"What makes those two even more special is that they are both very good hitters too," Santo said. "Some teams don't allow their pitchers to hit, but these two will be leading us at the plate, too."

Ultimately for Rose Hill, will the offense consistently give Bonar and Beltz enough runs so the Rockets can get another crack at the state tournament? Last season, they fell to Mulvane in the sub-state final.

"Since we lost eight starters, we are going to have to provide leadership," Bonar said. "We will have to be on our game."