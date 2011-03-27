Mulvane increases its baseball goals

Mulvane baseball's run to the Class 4A tournament last season didn't just give the Wildcats something positive by which to remember an otherwise inconsistent season, it allowed the Wildcats to approach 2011 with a new perspective.

Now, instead of entering the postseason with the arrow pointing neither up nor down, Mulvane wants to advance to the state tournament with momentum that lasts longer than a couple of games. The Wildcats think they're on track with seven starters returning.

"I don't think it's a surprise for us that we made it to state," new Mulvane coach and former assistant Daniel Myears said. "I think we were more surprised that we didn't perform the way we expected during the regular season, more so than we were that we went onto the state tournament."

The next step is to advance in the state tournament. The Wildcats have been handled in the first round the last two seasons, including a 9-1 loss to Topeka Hayden last year.

"We're trying to build off those experiences," Myears said. "Just getting there isn't enough. We're trying to do the things that will help us succeed at that level."

Mulvane's offense could help it to a deeper tourney run. The Wildcats lack a home run threat but feature several players with doubles power and the ability to hit .400.

Two such players are junior Austin Duncan and senior Jordan Springer, who both hit better than .400. Second baseman Michael Bird batted .356 and Gus Strunk notched a .344 average.

"We're pretty much a station-to-station group," Myears said. "Last year we hit three home runs and we graduated two of those three, so we've never been a team to hit the ball out of the yard. We're really excited about our team speed, so all we care about is putting guys on base and moving them around."

The pitching isn't as much of a sure thing. Strunk is the top returning starter, but he's followed by several question marks, mostly pitchers who had success on junior varsity in 2010 or pitchers who were low on the depth chart, such as Duncan and Connor Dempsey, who will be counted on to eat innings and provide depth.

"Those kids have all the physical tools to be successful starting pitchers," Myears said. "They didn't get a lot of time on the mound last year, but I think their makeup and their fastballs will help them compete on this level."

The most important asset for Mulvane may be the leadership provided by Strunk and Springer. The seniors lead in different ways — Strunk is more vocal and Springer is a quiet leader. But those varied styles ensure each of Mulvane's younger players are accounted for.

"You have two kids or three kids or four kids that always led by example, then there's never that one kid who steps up to say what needs to be said when it needs to be said," Myears said. "But I think a balance of those things is great to have as a coach."