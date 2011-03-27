High school baseball schedule

March

28—Wellington at Rose Hill, Kingman at Douglass, Flinthills at Oxford, Belle Plaine at Bluestem, El Dorado at Collegiate, Medicine Lodge at Chaparral, Wellington at Rose Hill, Maize South at Mulvane, Word of Life vs. East at Westurban. 29— Hillsboro at Little River, Andover at Winfield, Clearwater at Trinity Academy, Ark City at Bartlesville, Okla., Moundridge at Chase County, West at Sunrise, Heights at Garden City, Campus at South. 31— Valley Center at Buhler, Maize at Goddard, Collegiate at Rose Hill, Bluestem at Trinity Academy, Belle Plaine at Medicine Lodge, Valley Center, Circle at Buhler, Chaparral at Douglass, Andale at Augusta, El Dorado at Maize South, Mulvane at Wellington, Carroll vs. West at McAdams, East vs. Heights at McAdams, Kapaun vs. North at South, Northwest at South.

April

1—Kingman at Lyons, Andover at Newton, Nickerson at Hillsboro, Independent at Halstead, McPherson at Salina South, Smoky Valley at Haven, Word of Life at Southeast-Saline, Marion at Moundridge, Ark City, Dodge City, Hutchinson vs. Southeast at Eck Stadium. 2— Trinity Academy at Galena, Kapaun vs. North at Eck Stadium, Northwest vs. South at Eck Stadium, Carroll vs. West at Eck Stadium, East vs. Heights at Eck Stadium. 4— Oxford at Elk Valley, Rose Hill at Clearwater, Newton at Goddard, Hesston at Sunrise, Flinthills at Udall, Buhler at Collegiate, Chaparral at Douglass, Circle at El Dorado, Wellington at Augusta, Mulvane at Andale, South vs. Carroll at Westurban, East vs. Northwest at Westurban. 5— Pratt at Smoky Valley, Salina South at Valley Center, Kingman at Nickerson, Trinity Academy at Salina Sacred Heart, Salina Central at McPherson, Andover Central, Olathe East at Maize, Derby at Ark City, Haven at Halstead, Oxford at Word of Life, Campus at Andover, Moundridge at Sedgwick, Southeast vs. North at McAdams, Heights vs. Kapaun at Westurban. 7— Buhler at Clearwater, Eureka at Flinthills, Central-Burden at Bluestem, Augusta at Circle, Winfield at Andale, West at Word of Life. 8— Smoky Valley at Abilene, Lyons at Pratt, Hillsboro at Kingman, Valley Center at Salina Central, Andover Central at Newton, Nickerson at Halstead, Goddard at Hutchinson, Ark City at Campus, South at Dodge City, North at Andover, Kapaun at Hays, Maize vs. Carroll at Newman. 11— Oxford at Central-Burden, West Elk at Flinthills, Clearwater at Circle, Maize South at Collegiate, Augusta at El Dorado, Andale at Wellington, Mulvane at Winfield Kapaun at South, Heights vs. Southeast at Westurban. 12— Inman at Sedgwick, Hillsboro at Lyons, Kingman at Pratt, Andover at Valley Center, Goddard at Andover Central, Nickerson at Hoisington, Derby at Salina South, Maize at Newton, Ark City at McPherson, Bluestem at Chaparral, Word of Life at Halstead, Campus at Hutchinson, Ell-Saline at Moundridge, West vs. Northwest at Westurban, East vs. North at Westurban. 14— Oxford at Sedan, Doniphan West at Word of Life, Dodge City vs. Southeast at Westurban, Kapaun vs. East at Westurban. 15— Lakin at Independent, Smoky Valley at Kingman, Andover at Andover Central, Lyons at Nickerson, Newton at Derby, Douglass at Belle Plaine, Halstead at Hillsboro, McPherson at Goddard, Flinthills at Cedar Vale-Dexter, Valley Center at Ark City, Pratt at Haven, Hutchinson at Salina Central, Maize at Campus, Moundridge at Little River, Garden City vs. North at Westurban, Tulsa Kelley vs. Carroll at Westurban. 18— Central-Burden at Udall, Trinity Academy at Douglass, Sunrise at Hesston, Sedan at Flinthills, Bluestem at Belle Plaine, Independent at Medicine Lodge, Rose Hill at Circle, Hays, Augusta at Maize South, Andale at Buhler, El Dorado at Clearwater, Winfield at Wellington, Collegiate at Mulvane, Southeast vs. West at Westurban, South vs. North at McAdams. 19— Andover Central at Valley Center, Hillsboro at Pratt, Newton at Salina South, Nickerson at Smoky Valley, Lyons at Halstead, Andover at McPherson, Argonia at Flinthills, Salina Central at Maize, Ark City at Goddard, Haven at Word of Life, Derby at Campus, Moundridge at Inman, Carroll vs. Heights at McAdams, South vs. North, Kapaun vs. Northwest at Westurban. 20— Carroll vs. Kapaun at Westurban. 21— Canton-Galva at Pratt, Smoky Valley at Ell-Saline, Salina Central at Newton, Rose Hill at Augusta, Independent at Bluestem, Medicine Lodge at Belle Plaine, Hutchinson at Andover Central, Lyons, Chase at Word of Life, Circle at Maize South, Clearwater at Andale, Winfield at El Dorado, Wellington at Collegiate, Mulvane at Buhler, East at South. 22— Northwest vs. North at Westurban. 23— Canton-Galva at Inman. 25— Udall at Oxford, Winfield at Rose Hill, Augusta at Buhler, Belle Plaine at Independent, Central-Burden at Flinthills, Bluestem at Medicine Lodge, Trinity Academy at Chaparral, Maize South at Clearwater, Collegiate at Andale, Wellington at Circle, El Dorado at Mulvane, Southeast vs. Kapaun at Westurban, South vs. Heights at McAdams. 26— Smoky Valley at Lyons, Goddard at Andover, Salina Central at Derby, Halstead at Kingman, McPherson at Valley Center, Andover Central at Ark City, Haven at Nickerson, Hutchinson at Maize, Great Bend at Word of Life, Campus at Salina South, Bennington at Moundridge, Northwest vs. Carroll at Westurban, West vs. East at Westurban. 28— Belle Plaine at Trinity Academy, Collegiate at Clearwater, Bluestem at Douglass, Chaparral at Independent, Andale at Circle, Rose Hill at El Dorado, Maize South at Wellington, Augusta at Mulvane, Carroll vs. North at McAdams, Northwest vs. Southeast at Westurban. 29— Bennington at Inman, Buhler at Winfield, Goddard at Valley Center, Pratt at Halstead, Hoisington at Smoky Valley, McPherson at Andover Central, Andover at Ark City, Lyons at Haven, Kingman at Medicine Lodge, Derby at Hutchinson, Newton at Campus, Moundridge at Canton-Galva, East at Dodge City, West vs. Heights at McAdams, Southeast vs. Northwest. 30— Central-Burden at Cedar Vale-Dexter.

May

2—Winfield at Augusta, West Elk at Oxford, Elk Valley at Flinthills, Trinity Academy vs. Independent, Halstead at Smoky Valley, Collegiate at Winfield, Douglass at Medicine Lodge, Heights vs. North at McAdams, Southeast vs. Carroll at Westurban. 3— Nickerson at Pratt, Maize at Derby, Lyons at Hillsboro, Hutchinson at Salina South, Word of Life at Hesston, McPherson at Campus, Inman at Moundridge, West at South, Carroll vs. Kapaun. 5— Independent at Douglass, Medicine Lodge at Trinity Academy, Circle at Collegiate, Chaparral at Bluestem, Andale at Maize South, El Dorado at Buhler, Clearwater at Wellington, Mulvane at Rose Hill, West vs. Kapaun at Westurban, Southeast vs. East at Westurban, Carroll at Goddard. 6-7— Valley Center at Newton, Maize South, Winfield at Emporia Invitational. 6— Eureka at Central-Burden, Salina Sacred Heart at Inman, Marion at Hillsboro, Derby, Nickerson at McPherson, Lyons, Concordia, Haven at Kingman, Herington at Moundridge, Olathe East vs. Northwest at Westurban, Hutchinson vs. Northwest at Westurban. 7— Goddard, Andover Central at BV North, BV West, BV Northwest, Maize vs. Heights at McAdams, Dodge City vs. Heights at McAdams. 9— Sedgwick at Independent, Clearwater at Augusta, Belle Plaine at Douglass, Chaparral at Medicine Lodge, Rose Hill at Andale, Buhler at Maize South, Wellington at El Dorado, Valley Center at El Dorado, Circle at Mulvane, South vs. Southeast at Westurban, North vs. West at Westurban. 10— Larned at Nickerson, Pratt at Russell, Valley Center at Wellington, Smoky Valley at Hillsboro, Goddard at Derby, Larned at Nickerson, Andover Central at Trinity Academy, Canton-Galva at Halstead, Salina South at Maize, Haven at Kingman, Newton at Hutchinson, Spearville at Word of Life, Campus at Salina Central, Kapaun at Ark City, East vs. Carroll at Westurban, Northwest vs. Heights at Westurban. 12— Medicine Lodge at Pratt, Hutchinson at Newton. 13— Ark City vs. Kapaun, Derby at Garden City.